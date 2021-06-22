PTI MP Tahir Sadiq questions government on 2021-22 budget





The Attock MP asks if the government will impose new taxes or take out loans to cover the budget deficit. Tahir Sadiq warns that if bureaucracy and corruption are left unchecked, the PTI will not be able to win the next election. The MP says that the unelected around Prime Minister Imran Khan do not want a change.

PTI lawmaker Major (ret’d) Tahir Sadiq on Tuesday raised questions about the 2021-22 budget, wondering how the government led by Imran Khan will overcome the Rs 3 trillion deficit.

How are you going to cover the deficit, which stands at over 3 trillion rupees? Are you going to impose new taxes or get more loans? Sadiq asked during a session of the National Assembly.

Sadiq, PTI MP for Attock, said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to bring positive change to Pakistan. However, he added that a group of unelected people, who “surrounded” him, do not want change.

Lawmakers wondered how such people can effect change when they have failed in their attempt to muster popular support and win an election.

If bureaucracy and corruption are not controlled, we [PTI] will not be able to win the next election, warned Sadiq.

Government targets 4.8% growth in the “people-friendly” budget

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the 2021-22 budget to Parliament.

The finance minister was greeted with taunts from the opposition benches, with members shouting slogans and taunting the finance minister laughing loudly as he praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic initiatives.

Undeterred and aided by a pair of headphones that allowed him to drown the heckling around him, Tarin announced that total budget spending for the coming year had been kept at Rs.8,478 billion, with a fiscal target set at 5 rupees. , 829 billion.

