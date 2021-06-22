China’s Secret “Home Watch” Prison System Booms Under Xi Jinping, Human Rights Group Says

China expands use of little-known form of extrajudicial detention that allows police to exclude lawyers and cut off suspects from the outside world, with new report saying it is used in thousands of cases each year.

Two Australians jailed for suspected national security crimes in Beijing Yang Hengjun and Cheng Lei are among those held under “residential surveillance at a designated place”, known as RSDL.

The system was introduced in 2012 during the first months of Xi Jinping’s reign as Chinese leader.

A human rights group, Safeguard Defenders, has released the most in-depth analysis to date of conditions at RSDL facilities, drawing on accounts from several former detainees, including the group’s founder, the Swedish activist Peter Dahlin.

Some RSDL inmates reported that guards beat them in parts of the prison not covered by CCTV, the blows being aimed at their torso so that the wounds were not visible. ( Provided: Sandra Soler Peyton for Backup Defenders

Their combined accounts paint a picture ranging from secret beating and forced medication to long periods of boredom with two guards keeping watch at all times.

“At night, two guards watched me, even when I went to the bathroom or brushed my teeth,” human rights lawyer Bao Longjun told reporters.

“One of them had a little book in his pocket. Every 10 minutes he would pull it out and take notes.

“My daily routine was fully regulated, with the exception of interrogations.

Many RSDL prisoners report having their heads covered with a balaclava upon arrest and when moved around the prison. ( Provided: Sandra Soler Peyton for Backup Defenders

Another former prisoner, attorney Ding Jiaxi, said the sleep deprivation was deliberate.

“The fluorescent light in the room was on 24 hours a day,” he reportedly said.

“They put a black hood on my head every time I was brought into the hallway or used the bathroom.”

Disappearing in a “black prison”

Although governed by Chinese law, RSDL is not part of the formal judicial process for a suspect.

Instead, it is an initial six-month period during which investigators can hold suspects incommunicado in “black prisons”, interrogate them, gather evidence and build a case without needing to charge them. or obtain authorization from a court.

In several high-profile cases in recent years, family members have not been told where their loved ones are being held.

Other former inmates have described being shackled, having their exercise time canceled or their food reduced as punishment for violating RSDL rules, which largely limit prisoners to sitting in silence when not being questioned. or do not eat.

“In six-hour shifts, 24 hours a day, [the guards] was sitting there, looking at me, taking notes on anything, but not speaking, ”said Mr. Dahlin, who was detained in early 2016 for 23 days before being deported for running an illegal defense NGO human rights.

The exact conditions vary depending on the facility, some of which are hotels or police buildings, while others are specially designated prisons.

RSDL prisoners say their cell has a red square drawn on the floor, in which they are sometimes forced to sit or stand for hours. ( Provided: Sandra Soler Peyton for Backup Defenders

“I was forced to stay inside [a] small square painted during the day, suffering from the hands of these young [guard] girls, ”activist lawyer Wang Yu said in the report.

She was arrested at the end of 2015 during a massive crackdown on activist lawyers.

“If my leg or a foot came out of the bob, even a tiny bit, they would warn me or slap me,” she said.

RSDL on the rise, report says

While RSDL is commonly used in politically sensitive cases, the Safeguard Defenders report cites figures from a public legal database showing that police across China are increasingly deploying it, even for less criminal cases. sensitive.

Officially, nearly 6,000 cases that came to trial last year involved suspects initially detained at the RSDL. That figure far exceeds a few hundred cases in Xi’s first year in office.

But the report’s authors estimate that the actual number of suspects referred to RSDL is likely to be between 10,000 and 15,000 per year.

And a small but growing number of foreigners are trapped in a system that at best will allow them one heavily watched visit or video call with diplomats per month.

Yang Hengjun was held incommunicado for six months after his arrest in 2019. ( Provided

Australian citizen and former Chinese state security officer Yang Hengjun was detained at RSDL for the first six months of her continued two-and-a-half-year detention, as was the former state television presenter. Cheng Lei, who was taken from her apartment. in mid-2020.

Both were held in the same southern Beijing detention center used specifically for foreigners which has been mapped in detail as this is also where Mr. Dahlin was imprisoned.

Prisoners who were in the purpose-built RSDL facility in Beijing helped describe the layout. ( Provided: Sandra Soler Peyton for Backup Defenders

A six-month deadline under Chinese law requires prosecutors to “officially arrest” suspects in RSDL or let them go, and in the case of the two Australians, they were transferred to criminal detention where their ordeal ended. continued under slightly better conditions, according to previous prison messages.

Dr Yang has since been tried in a closed-door court on espionage charges, but his supporters claim interrogation records from his RSDL period were submitted by prosecutors as evidence, in violation of China’s criminal procedure law. .

Ms. Cheng remains in prison and is under investigation for disclosure of state secrets, but has not been formally charged.

Two Canadians who were recently tried for national security offenses, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were also detained at RSDL facilities in different cities during the first six months of their detention.

Both men are widely seen as victims of hostage diplomacy in retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior Huawei executive.

The curious case of the imprisoned basketball player

Other foreigners were subjected to similar conditions even though their cases did not involve national security.

Jeff Harper, an American basketball player who once spent a season playing for Gladstone Port City in the Queensland State League, was locked up at RSDL in the southern city of Shenzhen last year, charged with ‘causing the death of a man through negligence.

He said he lost 18 kilograms from a bunch of rice every day, but the conditions in his detention seemed less rigid than for suspects in other cases.

“I was sitting all day, doing push-ups and exercising. I looked out the window and the planes go by, hoping that day would pass,” he told the report’s authors.

He was finally released and deported after more than eight months after US diplomatic intervention.

Most former inmates describe the use of blackout curtains and the absence of sunlight for months.

Various overseas experts have already called on the Chinese government to end RSDL, including a 2018 UN task force that described the process as “analogous to incommunicado and secret detention and amounting to enforced disappearance. “.

Safeguard Defenders submitted its new findings to a United Nations working group on arbitrary detention and the Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to the CBA’s request for comment.