Chirag Paswan on BJP silence on LJP split

Hurt by the BJP’s silence as it struggles with challenges within his party, Lok Janshakti party leader Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday that his relationship with the Saffron Party could not remain “one-sided” and that ‘he would consider all the possibilities regarding his future political steps if he tried to corner him to continue.

In an interview with PTI, Paswan said that his father Ram Vilas Paswan and that he had always stood by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP like a “rock”, but the saffron party was not there. when he expected their intervention in these “difficult” times.

Emphasizing that he keeps his faith in Modi, Paswan said, “But if you are stuck, pushed and forced to make a decision, then the party will consider all the odds. The LJP will have to make a decision on its political future depending on who supported it and who did not.

When asked whether the BJP had contacted him during the current crisis and to speculation about his role in the split, he said it was not “appropriate” for the Saffron party to remain silent while the JD (U) was working to “engineer” a split within the LJP.

“I expected them (BJP) to act as mediators and try to sort it out. Their silence really hurts,” he said.

When asked why he was keeping silent on the BJP while targeting another NDA constituent, JD (U), Paswan said it was the Saffron Party that had kept him silent.

He alleged that the party of the chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, had played a “visible” role in the split of his party and that he used to do so.

Kumar never wanted a Dalit leader to gain stature and had previously tried to weaken the LJP founder and his father, he said, citing a JD (U) story wooing LJP leaders to its ratings.

Amid speculation that his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who led a group of five MPs against Paswan and was recognized as LJP leader in Lok Sabha, could be inducted into the Union Cabinet, the two-term MP asserted that if the BJP offered Paras a ministerial berth as an LJP candidate then such a decision would not be acceptable to him.

Paras may be inducted as an independent or in any other capacity, but his representation as an LJP candidate will not be acceptable to him, Paswan said, adding that it is now up to the electoral commission to decide on rival demands. concerning the faction that represents the party. .

When asked if he still sees himself as a member of the BJP-led NDA at the national level, he replied, “I don’t know. It’s up to the BJP to decide if I’m in the BJP. alliance or not. I have proved my honesty as an ally with them. But this relationship cannot be one-sided forever. If in return you do not recognize me, you are helping those who broke away from my party or are seen standing with them directly or indirectly. then I cannot stay in that capacity forever. If you do not give me recognition and respect, then as the chairman of the party, I will have to make a decision at the same time. ‘future,’ Paswan said.

He added, however, that he would like the “faith” relationship that developed between his party and Prime Minister Modi when his father was there to continue.

Ram Vilas Paswan was Cabinet Minister in the Modi government since he first came to power in 2014 and until his death last year.

Chirag Paswan said “friends” of the rival RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar had contacted him to join them, but added that his priority is not an alliance but to face the political and legal battle with the rival faction.

Amid discussions about bringing together various regional anti-BJP parties and NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who appears to be working on it, he said, when asked if he sees himself in the group. , that “you can never say never” in terms of possibilities.

On all contentious issues during the Modi government, be it the revocation of Article 370, the abolition of instant triple divorce among Muslims or the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Law, he and his father had strongly supported his position and noted that the JD (U) took a different line than the BJP.

He announced “Aashirvad Yatra” from Hajipur in Bihar from July 5, the anniversary of his father’s birth, as he fights the rival front for party ownership.

While five of the six LJP MPs are with Paras, Chirag Paswan said more than 90 percent of the party’s leaders are with him. Paras, on the other hand, claimed that his faction is the real LJP.

He was also recently elected party chairman, a development rejected by Paswan as “unconstitutional”. Paras and four other MPs were kicked out of the party by the Paswan-led group.

