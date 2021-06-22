Xi Jinping demands loyalty from top Chinese officials as rumors spread about alleged high-ranking defector





Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently led all senior officials in Beijing to re-pledge loyalty and pledge allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The move comes amid rumors circulating in overseas Chinese media and some American media about senior Chinese security official Dong Jingwei who allegedly defected earlier this year and fled to the United States with her daughter. The 25 members of the Politburo, the supreme decision-making body of the CPC, and other senior officials such as the presidents of the secretariat, state councilors, the president of the Supreme Court, the chief prosecutor and senior officials of the Legislative Assembly (People’s Congress) and the Central Military Commission, were once again sworn in to the Communist Party in the Historys exhibition hall in Beijing on June 18. The pledge included the statement: Be ready at any time to sacrifice everything for the Party… never betray the Party. Before taking the oath, Xi called on all CCP leaders to maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party, in terms of ideology, policy and action. On June 19, China’s main monitoring body, the Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission (CCDI), called on all CCP members to fight traitors and never betray the Party. Tang Jingyuan, a US-based Chinese affairs commentator, said the actions were a response to “some senior CCP officials who recently betrayed the Party.” Beijing recently released reports that Dong, a vice minister of state security at the center of the rumors, was still in China. The Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS), the regime’s main spy agency, posted on its official website that Dong held a counter-intelligence seminar at the ministry on the morning of June 18. But the advertisement did not mention whether the seminar was held in person or in person. online, or who participated. (LR) Wang Qishan, Politburo Standing Committee member Zhang Dejiang, National People’s Congress chairman, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, Politburo Standing Committee member Liu Yunshan and Politburo member Zhang Gaoli at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, 2017 (Greg Baker / AFP / Getty Images) Rumor defection Overseas Chinese media and several US media reported this month that Dong fled China via Hong Kong and arrived in the United States in mid-February with his daughter. He then contacted the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), which currently houses Dong, according to various reports. There are different versions of the history of Dongs defection from various American media. Rumor has it that Dong traveled to California because his daughter Dong Yang is studying there. Another said Dong used his Chinese private passport and traveled with his daughter who holds a Hong Kong passport. Chinese authorities have two passports, an official passport and a private one. But all of the rumors point to the same story that Dong gave the DIA a large number of documents, which include evidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was researching biological warfare and the COVID pandemic. -19 was caused by a virus. who leaked from the lab, according to The Daily Beast. The Epoch Times was unable to verify the rumors. Dong, 57, has worked at the MSS since April 2017. Prior to this post, he was director of the national security department of Hebei Province, north China. During his first year in Beijing, Dong was director of the political department of the MSS. Then he was promoted to deputy minister and became the head of MSS counterintelligence. As a senior official, the Chinese government and state-run media websites had photos and resumes of Dongs. But after rumors of Dong’s defection began to circulate, his photos, resume, and related news were removed from almost every website, but they can be found on archived web pages.

