Donald Trump and Bill OReilly Charging $ 7,500 for VIP Tickets for Fun and Fun Lecture Tour





History Tour tickets sell for $ 100 to $ 7,500 (Ticketmaster)

It will cost $ 2,500 per instance of fun during Donald Trump and Bill OReilly speaking tour, not boring and totally fun, fun, fun for everyone.

The pair of former White House and Fox News occupants will charge over $ 7,500 per Very Important Person ticket for The History Tour in Texas and Florida in December.

Tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster starting at $ 100 in Florida and up to $ 7,506 in Texas, as first reported by Business Insider and confirmed by The Independent.

In a press release announcing the four-night tour, Mr Trump said he would provide insight into his administration in hard-hitting fake media sessions.

Plus, it will be fun, fun, fun for everyone who attends! he said.

As Mr. OReilly has promised, his job as a historian / journalist will be to put the important things on the record in a factual way that won’t be boring.

The cost of this entertainment increases with taxes, fees and charges depending on the location.

While the December 11 tour date at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida appeared to be sold out of VIP tickets, the following night at Amway Center in Orlando had a pair for sale, each with a service charge of $ 327, $ 35, installation fee of 3.50 Order processing fee of $ 5.

In Texas, however, tickets for the December 19 tour date at the American Airlines Center in Dallas were charged $ 938.25 service charge, $ 5.40 order processing fee, and $ 154.82. tax for tickets that could only be purchased in pairs.

For that $ 17,048.72 or $ 8,524.36 per VIP ticket, one lucky attendee gets a seat in section 7 of the first floor, row A, seats 9 and 10 with a 45-minute Meet & Greet before the show, plus a photo of the ticket holder with President Donald J Trump and Bill OReilly.

The two stars of the show have been promoting ticket sales on their personal websites, From the Desk of Donald Trump and Billorielly.com, the new digital homes for the two since Mr. Trump left the Oval Office. in 2021 and Mr. ORielly left the Fox news office in 2017.

Signing up for presale tickets at billorielly.com would see Anchor every night and one of his books for free, including The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America.

Mr. Trump peddled the tickets on weekends despite the sales getting a lot of attention.

My tour with Bill OReilly is getting a lot of attention, and I’m looking forward to it. Maybe the tickets would make a great Father’s Day gift? In any case, I’ll see you then, and much sooner! he said.

