Politics
The world needs a holistic approach to post-Covid recovery: PM
Sheikh Hasina |
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday that the world must craft an inclusive, sustainable and holistic post-Covid recovery plan for the expansion of trade, business and investment for common prosperity.
“We need an inclusive, sustainable and holistic stimulus package for shared prosperity. In order to ensure a sustainable and fair order after the pandemic, we need a global approach now, ”she said, addressing the Qatar Economic Forum on a virtual platform.
In his recorded video message, the Prime Minister made a six-point suggestion to frame the post-Covid economic recovery plan for shared prosperity.
The three-day event kicked off on Monday under the slogan “New Horizons for Tomorrow” with more than 100 world leaders, diplomats, academics and businessmen delivering video messages.
In his speech, Sheikh Hasina urged the international community to take immediate collective and concerted action to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 by expanding trade, business and investment for common prosperity.
Highlighting the need for ambitious climate action to achieve the Paris Agreement target, she suggested targeting international support to revitalize global trade and export earnings.
The Prime Minister said countries should take advantage of science, technology and innovation to bridge the digital divide and put in place new measures of international support for LDC graduates to avoid any possible setbacks due to them. to the pandemic.
She said host countries, business leaders and investors in the region should contribute to the reintegration plan for migrant workers identified as a vulnerable group.
Mentioning that the Covid-19 pandemic was a litmus test for global solidarity as it has already claimed millions of lives and hit economies, she said: “The 2030 Agenda, the Paris Agreement and the Addis Ababa action may be the plan to overcome the crisis. ‘
The Qatar Economic Forum has provided us with the platform to identify opportunities and share ideas and solutions to achieve this goal and prepare us to effectively tackle future crises.
In his speech, Sheikh Hasina again stated that Covid-19 vaccines should be declared as global public goods and that developing countries and LDCs that have the capacity to receive the necessary support to produce vaccines.
Regarding the measures Bangladesh is taking to tackle the pandemic, she said the government is trying to find a balance between lives and livelihoods as it has so far announced various stimulus packages amounting to $ 15. , 1 billion US dollars.
Despite the pandemic, the prime minister said, the country’s GDP growth reached 6.1% in 2020-2021, one of the highest in the world.
Her government’s Digital Bangladesh vision has helped the country adapt quickly to the new business and working environment triggered by Covid-19, she continued.
The Prime Minister urged public and private investors from Qatar and other Middle Eastern countries to seize the opportunities in Bangladesh, especially in the areas of infrastructure, ICT, renewable energy, light engineering and pharmaceutical industries, as well as jute and agro-food products. the excellent investment environment in Bangladesh and the wide range of incentives for foreign investors.
Sheikh Hasina also emphasized solidarity to strengthen multilaterism against rising populism, anti-globalization sentiments and economic protectionism around the world.
Countries around the world must guarantee peace and stability all over the world, as they are essential for the expansion of economic activities, she said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili also transmitted video messages, among others.
