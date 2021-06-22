Donald Trump was so annoyed by “SNL” that he contacted the Department of Justice





After the feverish four-year dream of the Trump presidency, details continue to emerge about the batshit madness that occurred while he was in office. In a modern-day miracle, Trump did not start a war, although a new report from The Daily Beast suggests the former president consulted with advisers and lawyers on what could be done about the prosecution of the Saturday Night Live criticism of the Commander-in-Chief.

Two sources spoke to the Daily Beast, saying Trump asked if the Federal Communications Commission, the judiciary or the Justice Department could do something to curb the onslaught of jokes leveled against Trump. Of course, Saturday Night Live is satire, which means you can’t – well, at least you hope you can’t – silence it, thanks to this pesky “free speech” amendment.

Oh, and just as a reminder for anyone who skipped high school government to stone themselves behind dumpsters, here’s a look at the Department of Justice’s mission statement:

Uphold the law and defend the interests of the United States in accordance with the law; ensure public security against foreign and domestic threats; provide federal leadership in crime prevention and control; demand fair punishment for those guilty of illegal behavior; and to ensure a fair and impartial administration of justice for all Americans.

Nowhere in these words is anything said about protecting against the emotional ailments resulting from the antics of what is happening in Studio 8H. I would know because I have been trying to get Michael Che and Colin Jost charged with the Weekend Update murder for years.

Perhaps most hilariously, the sources who spoke to The Daily Beast said the demands were not so much of a “constitutional crisis” as they were just boring. While he’s now out, let’s take a moment to reflect and revisit the most perfect Trump Saturday Night Live roasts delivered over the past few years.

Justin Kirkland Justin Kirkland is a writer for Esquire, where he focuses on entertainment, television, and pop culture.

