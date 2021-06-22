Politics
PM Modi displays covid vaccination campaign, highest polio vaccination remark
Congress slammed the Center for Prime Minister Modi’s posters on Tuesday as India reached a maximum Covid vaccination of 80 lakh in one day, saying it did not put up posters of the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh when the highest vaccination occurred during the polio program.
“We are happy with the 80 lakhs of vaccination yesterday. But the highest vaccination was during polio control programs, 17 crore was done. It is a different thing that Manmohan Singh did not put in. ‘posters of him at the time,’ said congressional spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala a presser.
Earlier today, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released the party’s “White Paper” on handling Covid-19, accusing the central government of failing to take adequate measures to prevent and contain the pandemic.
Releasing the document at a virtual press conference, he said: “This white paper is a discussion that took place within the structure of Congress and we had a discussion with the experts and we basically developed four pillars. “
READ ALSO |“If there is a death, we will hold the state responsible”: SC on Andhra Pradesh allowing class 12 exams
The first, Gandhi said, “is the idea of understanding exactly what went wrong, which is the foundation of the White Paper.” The second pillar is the preparation for the third wave, which includes the development of critical infrastructure, including oxygen and other elements.
“The third pillar … which we have repeatedly said is the idea of an economic assistance program. Covid is not only a biological phenomenon, it is also an economic and social phenomenon and this is why we have to make sure that the poorest, weakest people, small and medium businesses get support, that they have to get through and the fourth and final element is a Covid compensation fund, where we give money to people who have lost loved ones, where we pledge to them to support the Indian nation and tell them “look, we are by your side in this difficult time” “he said declared.
The white paper called “mismanagement of the Covid pandemic” as India’s most serious governance failure and accused Narendra Modi’s government of failing to take adequate measures to prevent and contain the pandemic.
He said the Modi government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis began with its “early inaction” in January 2020, and how “ignored early warnings from experts and opposition political leaders.”
“It did not learn the lessons and models of response from other countries that had been affected by the pandemic,” he said, adding that the government had not extended the lessons nationwide. of Kerala’s experience to successfully suppress the Nipah virus outbreak.
“This inaction for nearly two months was completely avoidable and cost us dear,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the people of the country on a record one-day vaccination campaign.
Expressing his joy that 80 lakh people received the vaccine on Monday, the prime minister praised the frontline warriors in Corona for their hard work.
“Today’s record number of vaccinations is cheering. The vaccine remains our most powerful weapon in the fight against Covid-19. Kudos to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all of the frontline warriors working hard to ensure that so many citizens get the vaccine. Well done India! “he tweeted.
India’s cumulative immunization coverage topped 28.80 crore on Monday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday after administering an 80 lakh dose in a single day.
According to data released Monday morning by the Union Ministry of Health, a total of 28,00 36,898 doses of vaccine were administered in the country during 38 24,408 sessions, including 30,399,996 doses on Sunday.
No less than 1 01 25 143 healthcare workers (HCWs) received their first dose while 70 72 595 received the second dose. Likewise, 1,713,646 frontline workers (FLW) were inoculated with the first dose while 90,517,173 received their second dose.
READ ALSO |Covishield, Covaxin effective against Delta variant of COVID-19: Govt
Latest news from India
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]