PM Modi displays covid vaccination campaign, highest polio vaccination remark

Congress slammed the Center for Prime Minister Modi’s posters on Tuesday as India reached a maximum Covid vaccination of 80 lakh in one day, saying it did not put up posters of the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh when the highest vaccination occurred during the polio program.

“We are happy with the 80 lakhs of vaccination yesterday. But the highest vaccination was during polio control programs, 17 crore was done. It is a different thing that Manmohan Singh did not put in. ‘posters of him at the time,’ said congressional spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala a presser.

Earlier today, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released the party’s “White Paper” on handling Covid-19, accusing the central government of failing to take adequate measures to prevent and contain the pandemic.

Releasing the document at a virtual press conference, he said: “This white paper is a discussion that took place within the structure of Congress and we had a discussion with the experts and we basically developed four pillars. “

The first, Gandhi said, “is the idea of ​​understanding exactly what went wrong, which is the foundation of the White Paper.” The second pillar is the preparation for the third wave, which includes the development of critical infrastructure, including oxygen and other elements.

“The third pillar … which we have repeatedly said is the idea of ​​an economic assistance program. Covid is not only a biological phenomenon, it is also an economic and social phenomenon and this is why we have to make sure that the poorest, weakest people, small and medium businesses get support, that they have to get through and the fourth and final element is a Covid compensation fund, where we give money to people who have lost loved ones, where we pledge to them to support the Indian nation and tell them “look, we are by your side in this difficult time” “he said declared.

The white paper called “mismanagement of the Covid pandemic” as India’s most serious governance failure and accused Narendra Modi’s government of failing to take adequate measures to prevent and contain the pandemic.

He said the Modi government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis began with its “early inaction” in January 2020, and how “ignored early warnings from experts and opposition political leaders.”

“It did not learn the lessons and models of response from other countries that had been affected by the pandemic,” he said, adding that the government had not extended the lessons nationwide. of Kerala’s experience to successfully suppress the Nipah virus outbreak.

“This inaction for nearly two months was completely avoidable and cost us dear,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the people of the country on a record one-day vaccination campaign.

Expressing his joy that 80 lakh people received the vaccine on Monday, the prime minister praised the frontline warriors in Corona for their hard work.

“Today’s record number of vaccinations is cheering. The vaccine remains our most powerful weapon in the fight against Covid-19. Kudos to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all of the frontline warriors working hard to ensure that so many citizens get the vaccine. Well done India! “he tweeted.

India’s cumulative immunization coverage topped 28.80 crore on Monday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday after administering an 80 lakh dose in a single day.

According to data released Monday morning by the Union Ministry of Health, a total of 28,00 36,898 doses of vaccine were administered in the country during 38 24,408 sessions, including 30,399,996 doses on Sunday.

No less than 1 01 25 143 healthcare workers (HCWs) received their first dose while 70 72 595 received the second dose. Likewise, 1,713,646 frontline workers (FLW) were inoculated with the first dose while 90,517,173 received their second dose.

