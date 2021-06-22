Lowy poll finds most Australians accuse China of bad relations, but ambivalent about governments’ approach





The targeted campaign of economic coercion has significantly hardened the resolve of Australian politicians and the public, she said. While the Australian public largely blames China for the deterioration of relations, it remains ambivalent about how the government has responded to this. While confidence in China is plummeting, more than half of the population (57%) say Australia should remain neutral in any military conflict between China and the United States. Four in ten Australians say Australia should support the United States, while only 1% say Australia should support China. For the first time, the majority of Australians (52%) see a military conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan as a critical threat, up 17 points from 2020. China has claimed sovereignty on the island state since the end of China. civil war in 1949. There have been more and more public discussions in Australia about the risks of war, Defense Minister Peter Dutton recently said a conflict over Taiwan cannot be ruled out and Home Secretary Michael Pezzullo warned that the drums of war were beating.

Australians are increasingly aware of the possibility of a conflict with China and this is seen in the spike in the number of Australians who view the conflict in Taiwan as a critical threat, Ms. Kassam said. The willingness of Australians to deploy troops overseas has waned over the past decade. There has been a particular reluctance to deploy the military when it comes to China. Loading A separate UTS survey last week showed that 67% of Australians agreed with the proposition that China is a threat to Australia’s security when a poll conducted for The Sydney Morning Herald and Age This month, 62% of voters said the nation should stick to its values ​​despite the risk of retaliation from a major trading partner. Meanwhile, in the biggest rebound of economic optimism in the 17-year Lowys poll, 79% of Australians said they were optimistic or very optimistic about Australia’s economic performance globally, an increase by 27 points compared to last year. Lowy interviewed 2,222 people between March 15 and March 29. The margin of error is approximately 2.1%.

