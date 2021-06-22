Trump’s GOP friends and enemies unite – to shrug at Dem’s fury over secret subpoenas





While Democrats promise to investigate subpoenas, the GOP is almost unified in its response: The government should investigate leaks of classified information, even if it sweeps away members of the opposing political party as long as it stays in. the limits of the law. And they say that also applies to Democratic presidents.

If you leak I don’t care what your motives are or who you are, you should be investigated for it whether or not you are a friend of the president or not a friend of the president, Rep. Chris Stewart ( R- Utah), a senior member of the House Intelligence Committee, said in an interview. I hope I would say the same about President Biden. If he is investigating Devin Nunes and has reason to do so, then let the investigation continue.

Republicans want to let the Justice Department’s internal watchdog finish its job, House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.) saying last week the importance of an outside conclusion on “s ‘there had been an overrun “.

The hunt for justice departments to find the source of the leaks related to the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia has swept away at least three figures the former president saw as his political opponents, including the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) And Rep Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), Who is on this panel. The subpoenas for leaks, first reported by The New York Times this month, have sparked a firestorm as Democrats call to testify on whether Trump may have abused his power .

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 20, 2021. | José Luis Magana / AP Photo

“What the administration has done, the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president goes even beyond Richard Nixon,” Pelosi told CNN last week.

One of the only Republicans to join her in criticizing the behavior of Trump’s Justice Department is itself under federal investigation into sex trafficking.

The DOJ has a very bad tendency to target its critics, Republican and Democrat, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) Said in a statement earlier this month. I object to all of this no matter how much I personally dislike Schiff.

No GOP lawmaker admitted their data had been scanned into the probe.

Many, like Stewart and Cheney, have made it clear that no president should use the powers of government strictly to prey on political enemies. But the lack of sympathy from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee for Schiff and Swalwell’s predicament is a reminder of the bitter polarization that surrounded the panel in 2017 as it investigated whether members of the Trump campaign or the candidate himself sought to tip the balance of the election.

It was also around this time, Republicans say, that the committee began to flee like a sieve, a trend they say continued during the House Democrats’ first impeachment inquiry into the Trump’s contacts with Ukraine in 2019.

Netanyahu is out and the latest wave of violence with Hamas is over, but the will of progressives to criticize Israel is here to stay.

There was literally nothing sacred about that room, said former Rep. Tom Rooney of Florida, who served as a senior Republican on the panel during the Russia Inquiry before retiring in 2018.

The tension continued in 2019, when the GOP criticized Schiff for sweeping the phone records of California Representative Devin Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee’s top Republican, during Trump’s first impeachment. A spokesperson for the committee at the time denied that investigators cited tapes of calls for a congressman or reporter.

The experiment left Republicans determined to probe for leaks of classified information.

Anyone who is alleged to have leaked information will be investigated, whether they are law enforcement or a member of Congress. No one is above the law, said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Former FBI special agent and member of the Intelligence Committee.

The current turmoil over Trump-era subpoenas leaves many unanswered questions, including the number of people whose communications data was pulled, whether investigators alerted supervisors after the names of lawmakers surfaced in subpoena files and whether other companies have been subpoenaed for such information as part of the hunt.

Under two Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr, Trump’s Justice Department aggressively investigated the leaks. Another reported target was former White House attorney Don McGahn, who provided key testimony in the investigation of former special advocate Robert Muellers Russia. Many journalists have also been targeted.

Don McGahn listens to Supreme Court candidate Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. | Saul Loeb / AP Photo

Democrats are pushing inquiries, calling for a hearing from Barr and Sessions who have both denied knowledge of the secret subpoenas as well as other Trump administration officials such as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“These are blatant abuses of Department of Justice independence, and we don’t know how far they go,” Schiff said on CBS “Face the Nation on Sunday. And our new attorney general has to find out.

And as skeptical as they are of these Democratic inquiries, several Republicans have admitted that if the situation is reversed and the Biden administration investigates members of their party’s House Intelligence Committee, the Tories would be outraged.

If we apply one standard for one jurisdiction and a different standard for another, one side or the other is going to be upset. I think it’s probably just human nature. Well, that is certainly the DC nature, said Representative Rick Crawford (R-Ark.), An Intelligence panel member.

I think there is a politicization of the intelligence committee in the House, unfortunately. “

Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.

