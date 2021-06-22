Boris Johnson will not grant another Scottish referendum until next election

It also increases the chances that the SNP will eventually attempt to hold a unilateral referendum without Downing Street’s approval, a decision that will certainly end in court. The first referendum, which SNP politicians at the time called ‘once in a generation’, took place in 2014 and Scots voted 55% to 45% to stay in the UK.

Mr Gove’s interview was for a Telegraph documentary on the Scottish independence debate and the possibilities of a second vote. Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister, Ian Blackford, SNP leader in Westminster, and Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labor deputy leader, were also interviewed.

Mr Gove highlighted the importance of reconstruction after the impact of Covid, explaining why he believed Mr Johnson would not grant a second referendum before the 2024 election.

He said: “The Prime Minister is fully focused on the fact that during the life of this parliament we are increasing economic opportunities, we are giving people the possibility to earn more with their living, to take control of their own. future. And that is rightly what the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom should be aiming for. “

At another point he said: “I think it makes no sense to talk about a referendum now that we are recovering from Covid”, adding: “It seems to me to be reckless at best, madness at worst, d ‘trying to move the conversation to the constitutional division as people expect us to work together to address these challenges. ”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mr Gove called on Mr Johnson to spend more time in Scotland, defending the Prime Minister’s popularity there despite his negative approval ratings in opinion polls. He also appeared to rule out imminent action on reforming the House of Lords or giving new powers to the Scottish Parliament.

Since winning the Scottish election last month, Ms Sturgeon has stressed that her immediate goal as first minister is to guide Scotland through the Covid pandemic.

However, she argues that the victory, which saw the SNP win most seats in Holyrood but lose one seat less than the overall majority, gave her a “democratic mandate” for a second referendum. Ms Sturgeon has indicated that she wants to hold the referendum by half of her five-year term in the fall of 2023.

As the policy briefs unfold, there are few things more fundamental to Boris Johnson’s political legacy than the one sitting on Michael Gove’s desk to keep the UK whole.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister in the Cabinet Office has become somewhat of a problem-mender for the Prime Minister in his work at the center of government. Civil service reform, clearing the public sector backlog, navigating the ethical maze of Covid passports, and driving through pandemic decisions are all up to him.

But it is the task of keeping the Union in place in another way, preventing Mr Johnson from becoming the leader who lost Scotland that has taken increasingly longer this year.

In the past 12 months, support for Scottish independence has soared and then plummeted in opinion polls, the SNP was re-elected in Holyrood and calls for a second referendum were renewed.

Speaking to the Cabinet Office earlier this month about his plans to strengthen the UK, Mr Gove, a Scotsman himself, had an unexpected proposal plus Mr Johnson.

Yes, Boris Johnson should visit Scotland more often

“One of the things that I think people consistently underestimate is the degree of connection, personal and emotional, that people across the country have for the Prime Minister,” said Mr. Gove, a flag of the United States. ‘Union in a corner of the room.

“I think there is a myth that was built, fueled by the Scottish nationalists, that the Prime Minister is not doing well in Scotland. In my experience I have seen people in Orkney, people in Aberdeenshire respond as warmly to the Prime Minister as people from Oxfordshire or Hartlepool.

“I think it’s a SNP mind game, so to speak, to try to suggest that somehow the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom should not set foot in a part of the United Kingdom. “

Polls strongly suggest otherwise, consistently showing many more Scots disapprove of than approve of the work Mr Johnson claims for his all too infrequent visits north of the border.

But Mr. Gove brushes aside the numbers. When asked if the Prime Minister is a help or an obstacle in keeping the three-century-old Union intact, he does not stop. “A help.” So should he be visiting Scotland more often? One word answer: “Yes.”

No indyref2 before 2024

The question hanging over the Scottish independence debate is a second referendum. The first, in 2014, saw Scots vote to stay in the UK at 55% to 45%.

SNP leaders are claiming their victory in the Scottish election on a platform promising another vote will give them a democratic mandate. Critics note that they did not get an overall majority and called the first referendum a “once in a generation” moment at the time.

The UK government’s response so far has been pinned on Covid, arguing that now is not the time to discuss a huge constitutional change with a pandemic to contend with.

“I think it makes no sense to talk about a referendum now that we are recovering from Covid,” Mr Gove said, calling such considerations “reckless at best, madness at worst”.