Sharad Pawars’ anti-BJP front does not threaten Modi in 2024 polls: Devendra Fadnavis





Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that the decision to launch a possible federal front to face the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election was not going to dent Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity. On the contrary, said the opposition leader in the Maharashtra assembly, the BJP will return to power with a larger mandate under Modi’s leadership. Fadnavis’ remarks come as NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting of Rashtra Manch, a multi-party platform, at his residence on Tuesday. Pawar also met poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday, the second time in two weeks. Also in 2019, such attempts were made to launch a front against the BJP. All political parties joined hands to isolate the BJP. But it did not succeed. The 2019 election result saw the BJP emerge victorious with an absolute majority, Fadnavis said. He was interacting with media representatives at Vidhan Bhawan after the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, convened to discuss the agenda for the monsoon session of the State Assembly which is due to start from July 5. . BJP leaders left the meeting on Tuesday to protest the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision to call a two-day monsoon session. The BJP estimates the monsoon session should last for at least two weeks. The session is very crucial and is a major forum where the issues facing the citizens of the state can be raised, debated to find solutions, said Fadnavis. He also accused the state government of using the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext to reduce the monsoon session. It has now become a trend. Ruling party leaders and ministers shamelessly tour and hold huge public meetings. Even for the inauguration of a party office, they call a large rally. But when it comes to legislative affairs, they make Covid-19 an excuse, which is inexplicable, the BJP chief said. Maratha’s unrest over reservation, CBO reservation in local agencies, problems of farmers who do not have access to seeds, fertilizers and crop loans, students facing enormous challenges Due to the delay in exams and admissions, Fadnavis said, were some of the issues that immediately required discussion. But the government does not want the opposition to raise these serious issues before the Assembly and the Council. They therefore decided to close the session within two days, he added. Fadnavis also attacked the ruling coalition over alleged feuds within Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena. They have mastered the art of rhetoric. What binds them is power. They have already compromised on important issues to keep power intact, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos