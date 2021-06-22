Pakistani prime minister criticized for comments on sexual violence





ISLAMABAD (AP) Prime Minister Imran Khan came under increasing criticism at home on Tuesday after apparently blaming an increase in sexual violence in Pakistan on women wearing very little clothing.

His comments drew national condemnation from human rights and opposition activists across the country, who demanded an apology. The controversial statements released over the weekend came from an interview with Axios, a news documentary series on HBO.

If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots, ”the Prime Minister said. I mean its common sense.

Asked directly by interviewer Jonathan Swan on whether the way women dress could lead to acts of sexual violence, Khan replied: It depends on the society you live in. If in a society where people haven’t seen this sort of thing, it will have an impact on them.

It was the second time in two months that Khan had aroused outrage after suggesting that women’s dress played a role in provoking sexual violence against them.

In April, in an online show on Pakistani public television, Khan claimed that wearing the veil, the traditional headgear worn by conservative Muslim women, would protect women from sexual assault.

The Khans government has come under fire for its inability to tackle sexual assault against women since taking office by winning a simple majority in the 2018 parliamentary elections.

Pakistan has been rocked by high-profile sexual assaults, including last September when a woman was gang raped in front of her children after her car broke down on a major highway overnight near Lahore.

Sexual harassment and violence against women are not uncommon in Pakistan. Nearly 1,000 women are killed in Pakistan each year in so-called honor killings for allegedly violating conservative standards on love and marriage.

The weekend interview with Khan in Islamabad covered a wide range of issues, but his comments apparently linking the way women dress to sexual violence have by far received the most attention. The former cricket star has drawn a lot of criticism on social media from civil rights groups and everyday Pakistanis.

Shame on you, Pakistani Frieha Altaf said on Twitter.

Marriyum Aurrangzeb, spokesperson for the Pakistan Muslim League opposition party, condemned Khan on Twitter for his comments.

The world got a glimpse of the state of mind of a sick, misogynistic, degenerate and abandoned IK (Imran Khan). It is not the choices of women that lead to sexual assault, but rather the choices of men who choose to engage in this vile and vile CRIME, she said.

However, lawmakers from Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party defended the prime minister, saying his comments were taken out of context, without further details.

Zartaj Gul, the climate change minister, said at a press conference on Tuesday that our culture and the way we dress are idealized across the world, “referring to the conservative standards of dressing in Pakistan.

