The PROGRESSives were called on to come together in defense of the opposition Turkish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which faces a new threat of closure.

Its supporters say it is the darkest day for democracy in the country’s history.

On Monday evening, Turkey’s Constitutional Court announced that it had accepted a case demanding the party’s closure on the grounds that it breaks national unity and is a banned branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

When submitted in March, the case was dismissed due to unspecified shortcomings, but was resubmitted by the attorney general earlier this month.

The indictment also calls for a political ban on some 500 democratically elected HDP politicians and the freezing of party bank accounts until the case is concluded, a decision rejected at this stage of the prosecution.

The allegations in the file relate to the so-called Kobani case, which is currently ongoing and could see 108 HDP figures, including former co-chairs Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, in jail for life.

They are accused of the deaths of 37 protesters in predominantly Kurdish southeastern Turkey in October 2014, after the HDP called on people to take to the streets to defend the nearby northern town of Kobani. Syria, besieged by Isis.

More than 50 people have been killed as Turkish security services and government-allied paramilitary gangs violently cracked down on the protests. None of those who fired the bullets are being prosecuted.

Today, HDP officials warned of a political lynching and said they were inviting again [the]international democratic community to express its solidarity and act against these brazen efforts to destroy the HDP and deny the will of millions of people.

HDP Solidarity UK says the party has represented a real step forward for democracy in the country, bringing together environmentalists, trade unionists, socialists and others in unity with the Kurdish community since its inception in 2012.

The HDP’s electoral breakthrough in June 2015 ended President Recep Tayyip Erdogans Justice & Development Party’s (AKP) parliamentary majority and brought the country’s so-called Kurdish question to parliament.

But since then, the party has come under intense pressure; 20,000 members have been arrested since 2016, of which 10,000 have been imprisoned, including more than 200 elected officials and at least seven deputies.

More than 50 of the tips the party won in the 2019 municipal elections were taken over by government-appointed trustees.

HDP is the only force opposing [President Recep Tayyip]Erdogan is waging illegal wars and invasions in northern Syria, Iraq, Libya and other arenas. It is the only force in parliament that will expose Turkey’s war crimes and genocide, HDP Solidarity UK said today.

The group said the latest attack is the biggest attack on a legal political party since World War II.

It is the only parliamentary force to defend the rights of women, against femicide, against rape and for the implementation of the Istanbul Convention.

It is the only force in parliament that defends workers’ rights, supports unions and those who struggle. It is the only force defending LGBT rights against a bitterly homophobic and reactionary government.

It is the only force supporting the rights of Kurds, Turks, Alevis, Armenians, Syrians, Circassians and other minorities. In short, the HDP is the only force defending freedom, democracy and equality.

The group calls for sending urgent messages of solidarity to the party via [email protected]