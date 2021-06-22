Politics
Progressives urged to rally over new threat of HDP shutdown as Turkish state clashes with opposition party
The PROGRESSives were called on to come together in defense of the opposition Turkish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which faces a new threat of closure.
Its supporters say it is the darkest day for democracy in the country’s history.
On Monday evening, Turkey’s Constitutional Court announced that it had accepted a case demanding the party’s closure on the grounds that it breaks national unity and is a banned branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
When submitted in March, the case was dismissed due to unspecified shortcomings, but was resubmitted by the attorney general earlier this month.
The indictment also calls for a political ban on some 500 democratically elected HDP politicians and the freezing of party bank accounts until the case is concluded, a decision rejected at this stage of the prosecution.
The allegations in the file relate to the so-called Kobani case, which is currently ongoing and could see 108 HDP figures, including former co-chairs Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, in jail for life.
They are accused of the deaths of 37 protesters in predominantly Kurdish southeastern Turkey in October 2014, after the HDP called on people to take to the streets to defend the nearby northern town of Kobani. Syria, besieged by Isis.
More than 50 people have been killed as Turkish security services and government-allied paramilitary gangs violently cracked down on the protests. None of those who fired the bullets are being prosecuted.
Today, HDP officials warned of a political lynching and said they were inviting again [the]international democratic community to express its solidarity and act against these brazen efforts to destroy the HDP and deny the will of millions of people.
HDP Solidarity UK says the party has represented a real step forward for democracy in the country, bringing together environmentalists, trade unionists, socialists and others in unity with the Kurdish community since its inception in 2012.
The HDP’s electoral breakthrough in June 2015 ended President Recep Tayyip Erdogans Justice & Development Party’s (AKP) parliamentary majority and brought the country’s so-called Kurdish question to parliament.
But since then, the party has come under intense pressure; 20,000 members have been arrested since 2016, of which 10,000 have been imprisoned, including more than 200 elected officials and at least seven deputies.
More than 50 of the tips the party won in the 2019 municipal elections were taken over by government-appointed trustees.
HDP is the only force opposing [President Recep Tayyip]Erdogan is waging illegal wars and invasions in northern Syria, Iraq, Libya and other arenas. It is the only force in parliament that will expose Turkey’s war crimes and genocide, HDP Solidarity UK said today.
The group said the latest attack is the biggest attack on a legal political party since World War II.
It is the only parliamentary force to defend the rights of women, against femicide, against rape and for the implementation of the Istanbul Convention.
It is the only force in parliament that defends workers’ rights, supports unions and those who struggle. It is the only force defending LGBT rights against a bitterly homophobic and reactionary government.
It is the only force supporting the rights of Kurds, Turks, Alevis, Armenians, Syrians, Circassians and other minorities. In short, the HDP is the only force defending freedom, democracy and equality.
The group calls for sending urgent messages of solidarity to the party via [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]