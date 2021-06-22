Letter: China must move towards consumption-led growth or the risk of decline





In “How China Broke the Asian Model” (June 22), Gideon Rachman concludes that in our new geopolitical environment, Xi Jinping’s China must find a new development model for its rise to continue uninterrupted. In framing this judgment, he is undoubtedly right, but that leaves us a little in suspense: what could this new development model look like, and will Xi adopt it? As Rachman explains, China has chosen a political path which means that it cannot follow a typically Asian development path. As a result, he faces a harsh outdoor environment, perhaps as bad or worse than during the early decades of the People’s Republic. However, China could still develop an alternative development model, like Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan, for example. When these Asian tigers had China’s current level of per capita income, they managed within a few years to abandon their own models of heavy dependence on investment in favor of consumption and services. They have also been able to take advantage of an ever-growing working-age population and the benefits of a high level of education and increasing labor force. They have of course joined the upper echelons of the OECD group of nations. China is in a different place, and seems unwilling to go this route. Its working-age population will decline inexorably for the foreseeable future. It has a per capita income similar to that of Malaysia and Russia, but a per capita consumption that is slightly higher than that of Iraq and slightly lower than that of Jamaica. Its share of consumption in gross domestic product is absolutely low and barely higher than it was in 2010, while investment still accounts for over 45% of national income. The share of low-skilled informal sector workers in the economy, according to development economist Scott Rozelle, is at an all-time high, while the educational level of the workforce is lower than in low-income countries. typical middle income. Education, economic and social protection reforms are urgently needed. Yet Xi’s China retains a firm grip on Leninist, supply-side and production-oriented politics. A recent research paper released by the People’s Bank of China argued that China should not follow the lead of other countries in promoting more consumption-oriented growth. The government certainly has virtually no policy designed to do this. If it does not, however, and balks at allowing economic and social reforms, the misallocation of capital and bad debt issues associated with such a large investment will act as additional deadweight on the growth potential of the country. China. The new model that China should urgently follow due to the external environment is actually not new at all. The problem is, for the current leadership of China, it is too far a political bridge. Only one of China’s current policies and economic trajectory is likely to continue uninterrupted. Georges magnus

Research associate at the China Center of the University of Oxford and SOAS, London NW3, United Kingdom

