Where another Trump presidency might take America (opinion)





Representative Adam Schiff, also a member of the committee, received the same treatment. The same goes for White House attorney Don McGahn and at least eight reporters who cover national security, including CNN’s Barbara Starr. “The politicization of the department and attacks on the rule of law are among the most dangerous attacks on our democracy made by the former president,” said Schiff.

California Democrats Swalwell and Schiff are right. The context and apparent motive for this clandestine action is more akin to autocratic history than democratic history.

Authoritarian leaders organize governance around self-preservation. They have to cover up their corruption and crime, so they politicize the justice system, surround themselves with loyalists, and target people who can speak out against their wrongdoing. The Trump administration’s targeting of journalists, prosecutors and opposition politicians is consistent with the behind-the-scenes actions of foreign autocrats, as are covert searches of the personal lives of those around them who will not violate the law. law for them.

The fact that McGahn’s wife’s communications records were also seized is typical – and striking, in an American context – of undemocratic behavior.

“Find the leaks within the FBI itself …. FIND IT NOW,” Trump (presumably) ordered his subordinates via a tweet in 2017. As we now know, the White House was in war mode to outsmart them. investigating communications between the Trump campaign and Russia, and covering other mischief as well. A week before this tweet, for example, General Michael Flynn had resigned his post as National Security Advisor when it emerged that he had worked for Turkish autocrat Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016 without registering as as a foreign agent, and after it became public that he misled Vice President Mike Pence as to whether he discussed US sanctions in pre-inauguration phone calls with the Ambassador from Russia to Washington, Sergey Kislyak. Given the air of panic that permeates Trump’s many public comments on the leaks and leaks, it’s no surprise to learn that the Department of Justice seized the phone tapes of New York Times reporters and of the Washington Post (as well as of Starr) covering this same period.

It also makes sense that the ministry justified the seizure with a “criminal investigation into the unauthorized disclosure of classified information.” Using the law as a weapon to harass journalists and turn them into criminals in the public eye is a common autocratic gesture.

The same goes for investigating them behind the scenes to track their networks and sources. “The secrecy was what I found most disturbing,” wrote Times reporter Eric Lichtblau, who had written about contacts between Russian bank Alfa Bank and the computer servers at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign.

Even though Trump is now removed from office, knowing that the government is stalking normally confidential communications can have a “chilling effect” on reporters and make people more reluctant to speak to them, Lichtblau wrote.

It is yet another legacy, he concludes, of Trump’s “relentless four-year assault on the free press.”

Just ask Russian journalists where the demonization of journalists can lead. Two decades of Vladimir Putin’s leadership created a state in which repression allows kleptocracy and you can lose your life writing about either.

In Russia, where the arm of the state penetrates the privacy of media professionals, surveillance of journalists and their families is a given. Everyone knows the fate of investigative journalists like Anna Politkovskaya, whose coverage of human rights violations in Chechnya during Putin’s “dirty war” ended with his assassination in 2006. Four Chechens and a former Russian policeman were found guilty of his murder. She is one of many journalists who perished after uncovering information Putin wanted to bury (although the Kremlin denies any connection to the murder). Opposition politicians involved in the Putin robbery investigation are doing no better, like Boris Nemtsov of the People’s Freedom Party. In 2011, Nemtsov published the report “Putin. Corruption”. A few years later, he wrote that the government had embezzled up to $ 30 billion in funds approved for the Sochi Olympics. In 2015, he was assassinated near the Kremlin, on the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge, his cameras and patrols conveniently disabled as he crossed. Five Chechen men have been convicted of the murder. Putin’s press conference at the recent summit with President Biden in Geneva showed the stark contrast between democratic and authoritarian attitudes towards the press. ABC News reporter Rachel Scott asked Putin a specific question: “What are you so afraid of? mentioning the “long list” of his political opponents imprisoned or killed. No Russian journalist could have asked Putin a similar question, even on foreign soil, without fearing for his life.

Trump’s America was obviously not Putin’s Russia. However, every autocrat starts somewhere, and the extinction of democracy takes place little by little. A culture favorable to the right to hold politicians to account is giving way to a climate of secrecy and threat.

Then, an independent judiciary can turn into a weapon that the leader uses to try to neutralize anyone who is looking at issues that could compromise them. This includes journalists, whose job is often to “find out what the government doesn’t want us to know in order to uncover the essential truth,” as Starr notes. This conception of the judiciary is one for which the GOP seems to offer practical support by continuing to protect Trump. This week, Senator Mitch McConnell called Democrats’ demands that Trump-era Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and William Barr testify before a committee about the seizures of documents “an ongoing witch hunt.” .

Rarely do parties put their reputation on the line on a defeated leader – especially one who caused a riot that made their own leaders fear for their safety – unless they believe he will return to office. If Trump returns to the White House in 2024, such covert Justice Department actions could become the norm.

