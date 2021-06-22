Qureshi once again avoids calling OBL a terrorist





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi once again on Tuesday avoided calling former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden a terrorist.

Qureshi, who was the guest of Geo News show “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath”, was again asked about why he, along with Prime Minister Imran Khan, avoids declaring OBL a terrorist, or saying unequivocally that they consider him a martyr.

“Osama bin Laden is a thing of the past. I am not concerned with the past. You are lost in the past. I am focusing on the future,” he told Khanzada, the host of the program.

Khanzada said he was asking for clarification because Pakistan paid the price for confusion in the past when it was said that there was a “dual politics with sympathy for terrorists”.

“I wish to bring you out of the past,” Qureshi said in response. “My friend, I wish to take you out of the past. And I tell you, you have to think about the future. This future that will impact Pakistan, its economy and its society. We are absolutely clear on this. We are against terrorism, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He went on to say that the prime minister is inspired by the country’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Qureshi was also asked why Pakistan was making confusing statements, when in the context of the remarks by the US Secretary of Defense on Afghan soil being used against the US by Daesh or Al Qaeda in two years, such remarks could come back to haunt us.

To that he replied, “No, no, no, no. We have great clarity on this. We will never want Afghan or Pakistani soil to be used against a third country. Not to mention America, I would never want it to be used against our neighbors. Not at all.

“We have great clarity […] We do not and never will support terrorist organizations and never want them to acquire such power or importance that they become capable of striking the continent, another country or a coalition partner that has done so much for it. ‘Afghanistan.

“We’ll have to admit one thing. The coalition there has invested a lot [in society]. They have billions of dollars, have established institutions, promoted education, taught them governance. Who will want them to be attacked? “

Last June, during an address to the National Assembly, the Prime Minister recalled how the Americans had carried out an operation in Abbottabad and “killed Osama bin Laden martyred him”.

Even before becoming prime minister, when asked in an interview if he considered OBL a terrorist, the prime minister seemed uncomfortable answering the question and said he was unwilling to comment. .

Qureshi, more recently, in an interview with TOLONews reporter Lotfullah Najafizada, was invited to comment on the Prime Minister’s remarks in parliament.

He said the comments were taken “out of context”.

“He [PM Imran Khan] was cited out of context. And, uh, you know, a particular section of the media put it forward, “he added.

“Is he a martyr? You don’t agree? Osama bin Laden?” Najafizada asked.

“I’ll let this go,” Qureshi replied, after a brief pause.

