“Tanks, Tractors, Twitter”: Farmers Union leader warns Narendra Modi government protests could continue

Indian farmers are protesting against three agricultural laws, passed in September 2020, since November last year. Talks between farm leaders and the government have so far not resulted in any compromise.

Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Farmers Union (BKU) said that after seven months of protests, his organization is more determined than ever to revoke agricultural laws.

Revealing a “Triple T – Tanks, Tractors and Twitter” formula, Tikait reminded the government on Tuesday that the farming community in India not only produces food, but also produces informed soldiers and youth who guard the nation and know ways. effective in making their voices heard on social media platforms. Therefore, the farmers’ position remains firm and the demand for revocation of the new laws remains firm, Tikait said.

The farmer who works in the fields and drives a tractor is the same farmer who goes to the borders to drive the chariot. We have a lot of soldiers driving tractors in the fields and tanks at the borders. The same farmer also has Twitter on his phone. This is the “Triple T” formula. This will not only benefit the farmers’ movement, but the country as well, Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait told media.

In a tweet, posted on June 20, Tikait asked his farmer friends to keep their tractors ready. It was a call for fellows to stay prepared in case they had to travel to Delhi’s borders to demonstrate.

On January 26, a protest by farmers at Delhi’s Red Fort turned violent, leaving hundreds of police officers injured.

Speaking to Sputnik, Union Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) member and spokesperson Gaurav Tikait said farmers in 74 districts of Uttar Pradesh state (UP) plan to continue protesting.

“Farmers will strengthen their protest in a peaceful manner. But they will ask the government to revoke agricultural laws, he said.

He said Twitter is a powerful platform that farmers use to keep the Indian people informed about their cause and issues. “At least when the government doesn’t, the other Indians listen to us.”

“We know the lingering tensions between the government and Twitter, but all I’m saying is that social media platforms are very important and Prime Minister Modi will be remembered as a ‘tanashah’ (dictator) oppressor for suppressing dissenting voices, ”added the spokesperson.

In the grip of the devastating second wave of COVID-19 and the scorching heat, hundreds of farmers protested near the borders of the nation’s capital. It has been seven months since the protests began and since February of this year there has been no official discussion between the farmers and the government.

For now, farmers already on the outskirts of Delhi are taking it day by day. They have set up temporary shelters along the roads and highways around Delhi to protect them from the sun and the rains to come.

We cook our food and try to take care of each other. Many people from Punjab are seated in protest. We are clear on our position. Agricultural laws must be repealed. We will step up the protests, “Darshan Pal Singh, who has been on the Delhi border for months as a protester, told Sputnik.

Farmers who work in their fields are boycotting Prime Minister Modi and his government, he added.

The two new agricultural laws and an amending law that have brought farmers from different parts of the country to flock to Delhi’s borders are: and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act2020.

Although Prime Minister Modi and his government support these three farm laws calling them progressive, farmers fear these laws would dilute the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, as the new laws now require farmers to enter into contracts. supply with any buyer across the country.

More than 300 farmers have died in protests, natural causes, seasonal factors and even suicides to date.