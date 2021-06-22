“Tanks, Tractors, Twitter”: Farmers Union leader warns Narendra Modi government protests could continue

Indian farmers are protesting against three agricultural laws, passed in September 2020, since November last year. Talks between farm leaders and the government have so far not resulted in any compromise.
Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Farmers Union (BKU) said that after seven months of protests, his organization is more determined than ever to revoke agricultural laws.
Revealing a “Triple T – Tanks, Tractors and Twitter” formula, Tikait reminded the government on Tuesday that the farming community in India not only produces food, but also produces informed soldiers and youth who guard the nation and know ways. effective in making their voices heard on social media platforms. Therefore, the farmers’ position remains firm and the demand for revocation of the new laws remains firm, Tikait said.
The farmer who works in the fields and drives a tractor is the same farmer who goes to the borders to drive the chariot. We have a lot of soldiers driving tractors in the fields and tanks at the borders. The same farmer also has Twitter on his phone. This is the “Triple T” formula. This will not only benefit the farmers’ movement, but the country as well, Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait told media.
In a tweet, posted on June 20, Tikait asked his farmer friends to keep their tractors ready. It was a call for fellows to stay prepared in case they had to travel to Delhi’s borders to demonstrate.
On January 26, a protest by farmers at Delhi’s Red Fort turned violent, leaving hundreds of police officers injured.
Speaking to Sputnik, Union Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) member and spokesperson Gaurav Tikait said farmers in 74 districts of Uttar Pradesh state (UP) plan to continue protesting.
“Farmers will strengthen their protest in a peaceful manner. But they will ask the government to revoke agricultural laws, he said.
He said Twitter is a powerful platform that farmers use to keep the Indian people informed about their cause and issues. “At least when the government doesn’t, the other Indians listen to us.”
“We know the lingering tensions between the government and Twitter, but all I’m saying is that social media platforms are very important and Prime Minister Modi will be remembered as a ‘tanashah’ (dictator) oppressor for suppressing dissenting voices, ”added the spokesperson.
In the grip of the devastating second wave of COVID-19 and the scorching heat, hundreds of farmers protested near the borders of the nation’s capital. It has been seven months since the protests began and since February of this year there has been no official discussion between the farmers and the government.
For now, farmers already on the outskirts of Delhi are taking it day by day. They have set up temporary shelters along the roads and highways around Delhi to protect them from the sun and the rains to come.
We cook our food and try to take care of each other. Many people from Punjab are seated in protest. We are clear on our position. Agricultural laws must be repealed. We will step up the protests, “Darshan Pal Singh, who has been on the Delhi border for months as a protester, told Sputnik.
Farmers who work in their fields are boycotting Prime Minister Modi and his government, he added.
The two new agricultural laws and an amending law that have brought farmers from different parts of the country to flock to Delhi’s borders are: and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act2020.
Although Prime Minister Modi and his government support these three farm laws calling them progressive, farmers fear these laws would dilute the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, as the new laws now require farmers to enter into contracts. supply with any buyer across the country.
More than 300 farmers have died in protests, natural causes, seasonal factors and even suicides to date.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos