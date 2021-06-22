Boris Johnson: Brexit will boost innovation, jobs and renewal after pandemic





B Oris Johnson has said the historic Brexit vote five years ago will now act as a boost for jobs and renewal across the UK as it recovers from the pandemic. In a statement marking the anniversary of the 2016 referendum on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said it was his mission to use the freedoms he gave to provide a better future for the British people. However, in a starkly mixed post, pro-European veteran Lord Heseltine said the prospects were gloomy as the Northern Ireland peace process was genuinely threatened. In his statement, Mr Johnson, who successfully led the Vote Leave campaign, said the country voted five years ago to take back control of our destiny. This government got Brexit and we have already got our money, our laws, our borders and our waters back, he said. READ MORE Now that we are recovering from this pandemic, we will seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty to unite and level our whole UK. By controlling our regulations and subsidies, and with free ports stimulating new investment, we will drive innovation, jobs and renewal in all regions of our country. The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to use the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people. However, Lord Heseltine, the former Deputy Prime Minister who is now President of the European Movement, said Brexit was the complete opposite of what the country needed after the pandemic. Five years later, Brexit is far from over. It is only just getting started and the forecast does not bode well, he said. Storm clouds loom on the horizon, foremost the threat to the Good Friday peace agreement in Northern Ireland. The fishing industry has now expressed its betrayal and the Australia trade deal will slowly erode the competitiveness of UK farmers over the next 15 years. Meanwhile, the financial services industry is quietly shifting its activities to Europe in order to escape the lingering uncertainty of Brexit.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos