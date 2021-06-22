Human rights violation in Balochistan





On June 1, 2021, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a rare visit to Balochistan, a province plagued by a separatist insurgency since the country’s creation. The visit had a distinct political tinge, with the prime minister making all the right rumors about development and federal aid. In doing so, he only rubbed the salt on the festering wounds of the brutalized people.

The most odious Prime Minister expressed his sorrow over the murder of some members of the Frontier Corps during a meeting a few days earlier. He had nothing to say about the atrocities committed by these same staff in the form of forced kidnappings, torture and murder of innocent people (often children) in detention and the unhindered assault / rape of Baloch women. . These crimes against humanity perpetrated against the people have been widely reported by the Baloch diaspora in the international circuit; the proof was uploaded to social media. Yet Pakistani leaders have remained oblivious to the suffering of the people. Instead, the Prime Minister had the nerve to say that the federal government is spending a lot on the development of the region. However, there is nothing to show with regard to the so-called development; everywhere there is repression, poverty and deprivation. It would be relevant to remind Prime Minister Imran Khan that this month of June also marks the twelfth year since the kidnapping and disappearance of Dr Deen Mohammad Baloch on the night of June 28, 2009. His daughters, Sammi and Mehlab Baloch, have started a hunger strike at the Karachi Press Club, demanding since the safe release of their father. They appealed to all the courts in Pakistan, but to no avail. Prime Minister Imran Khan conveniently brushes aside these stories and incidents while spouting his deceptive lies. According to statistics provided by the Baluch diaspora in exile to the United Nations and to numerous international human rights organizations, more than 40,000 political and social activists have been kidnapped in Balochistan and thousands of people have been killed. out of court over the past two decades. Successive federal governments have remained silent spectators of this grave human rights violation. A few days ago, around June 15, it was learned that a teenager named Gowahram Baloch had been kidnapped by the Pakistani army in the district of Kech. Later, his body was found with gunshot wounds and signs of extreme torture. The Pakistani army simply called the child’s parents and told them that their son had died; even the autopsy was not authorized. This happened within two weeks of the Prime Minister’s address to the people in which he assured that they would be protected at all costs. There is such fear among the population that there has been no call for an investigation and no public outcry for justice. The condition of women in Balochistan is so fragile that senior politicians do not hesitate to openly exploit them. On June 23, an NGO complained that a 50-year-old political leader, Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, who is a member of the National Assembly (MNA), had married a 14-year-old girl. The girl’s date of birth was recorded as October 28, 2006 in her school records and was given as evidence in the complaint. The authorities were forced to open an investigation; However, what is frightening here is the blatant disregard for the rights and social norms that the powerful have adopted in the region. One shudders to think of how many of these girls have been exploited and their lives ruined in previous cases. Attacks on Balochistan’s land and economy by foreigners in collusion with the federal government continue unabated. The federal government not only gave access to China without keeping locals informed, it also invited Saudi Arabia in 2019 to build a refinery and petrochemical complex in Gawadar. Saudi Arabia has since realized that the federal government does not have its hands clean and canceled the deal. China, however, is moving at full speed. He called on the federal government to strengthen its military presence in the region to strengthen repression. As a result, the Pakistani Air Force is building an air base in Naseer Abd district. Dissent in Balochistan due to this colonization by Pakistan and China is increasing day by day. This led to a massive revolt which, in turn, led to an intensification of the Pakistani military’s attacks and repression against civilians. Balochistan’s freedom fighters are not ready to give up on their commitment to save their homeland. Dr Allah Nasar Baloch, a well-known freedom fighter, recently raised the issue of the Chinese occupation of the port of Gawadar. “If Baluchistan is our body, then the coast and the post of Gawadar are its soul,” he recently tweeted in his native language. The tweet is a clear indication of the sentiments of the Baloch people which politicians like Imran Khan are trying to sweep under the rug with their double talk. This is the condition in Balochistan that even Pakistan’s Supreme Court has recognized the commission of human rights violations and extrajudicial killings in the region by Pakistan’s leading intelligence agencies. It is time for the international community to seriously recognize the Baloch struggle as the legitimate result of state repression by an insolent federal regime. Appeasing the repressive policies of Islamabad’s Muslim-dominated political elite in the Punjab is not in order. The United Nations must force Pakistan to comply with all conventions on enforced disappearances and torture instead of accepting its blatant lies. By remaining silent, it only encourages the level of atrocities perpetrated against innocent civilians. India must take the lead in this fight against human rights violations and state sponsored violence in Balochistan.

