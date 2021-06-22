Turkey in talks on Somali space station and moon missions – News





Turkey is in talks with three countries as it seeks help to develop a spaceport in Somalia and a rocket to carry out moon landings, according to the head of its space agency. Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, head of the Turkish Space Agency, made his comments to the Sputnik news agency on the sidelines of the Global Space Exploration Conference, which took place in St. Petersburg from June 14 to 18. Although he did not specify which countries were involved, his remarks suggested that Russia was one of them. “We could work with Russia in many areas, on the spaceport, on rocket engines. We discussed the possibility of Russia providing assistance for the construction of our spaceport. They have a lot of experience in this field, both in the launch pads and in the space ports themselves ”, commented Yildirim. It was reported in February that Ankara was considering building a spaceport in Somalia as part of a $ 1 billion plan to develop a space exploration program. According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, this aims to make a “hard” landing on the moon in 2023, the centenary of the founding of modern Turkey. This mission would allow Turkish scientists to gain experience for a soft landing in 2028 followed by the performance of scientific experiments and the deployment of an exploration vehicle. Yildirim added that Turkey had held talks with the Ground-based Space Infrastructure Operations Center, a subsidiary of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, and that more detailed planning could begin next year, once the location of the finalized spaceport. Turkey launched its space agency in December 2018. In 2020, it announced the testing of a rocket developed by defense contractor Roketsan. It also plans to send a Turkish astronaut to the International Space Station and launch satellites to set up its own global positioning system. In an interview with Sputnik last year, Yildirim said the country’s space agency is working on nearly 30 separate projects and has held talks with around 20 countries on space cooperation, including Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Japan, China, Pakistan, India and Azerbaijan. Image: President Erdogan announced Turkey’s $ 1 billion space program in February (Dreamstime) Further reading:

