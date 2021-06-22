Imran Khan regrets Pakistan’s bias with the country at war in Afghanistan …





(MENAFN – Afghanistan Times) AT News

KABUL: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country mistakenly supported one of the warring factions in the conflict in Afghanistan in the 1990s, a thinly veiled reference to Pakistan’s support for the Taliban and recognition of their de facto government.

Pakistan has made a mistake in the past in choosing between warring Afghan parties, but we have learned from this experience. History proves that Afghanistan can never be controlled from the outside, ” he said.

Pakistan was one of three countries in the 1990s to recognize the Islamic Emirate from the Taliban.

In a note to the Washington Post, the Pakistani prime minister said Pakistan is ready to work with any government that appeals to the Afghan people.

Imran Khan said Pakistan will work with the United States on counterterrorism operations but will not allow any American bases on its soil. “If Pakistan agrees to build US bases on its soil and conduct military operations in Afghanistan from there, terrorist groups will target Pakistan for revenge,” Khan said. The Taliban have previously reacted to reports that they would not be silenced if US bases were moved to one of the countries in the region and military operations were carried out in Afghanistan.

As the Taliban advance on the battlefield amid withdrawal of US forces, Imran Khan said Pakistan is against any military takeover of Afghanistan and that the Taliban cannot gain all of Afghanistan and must be included in any government for it to be successful.

But there have always been deep-seated doubts within the Kabul government about Pakistan’s approach to Afghanistan, the most recent being the long-running negotiations with the Taliban. The Afghan government has long accused Pakistan of sabotaging peace efforts and perpetuating the insurgency in the country.

MENAFN22062021000169011036ID1102327896

Disclaimer: MENAFN provides the information as is without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this item, please contact the supplier above.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos