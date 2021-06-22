Hong Kong tabloid loved by readers but tormented by BeijingExBulletin









NOEL KING, HOST: An investigative Hong Kong tabloid said it would shut down on Friday after the government froze all of its bank accounts. This outlet, called Apple Daily, criticized President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party. Here’s NPR’s Emily Feng with more on the newspaper’s final days. EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Apple Daily’s withdrawal was swift and orderly. First, Hong Kong police arrested Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai last year. MARK SIMON: Now we’re going to freeze all of Jimmy Lai’s bank accounts so he can’t put any more money in them. FENG: It’s one of his advisers, Mark Simon, who talks about what has happened since. The newspaper had spent the past 26 years publishing gossip and hard-hitting investigations against Beijing’s influence. Lai is now in prison for organizing a protest, and he faces further charges for violating national security. But Apple Daily readers have rallied. SIMON: Oh, guess what? They don’t need his money in Hong Kong because Hong Kong is profitable because the people of Hong Kong are supporting Apple Daily through subscriptions and stuff. FENG: Readers bought more subscriptions, even Apple Daily stocks, briefly pushing stock prices up. But last week, police arrested the newspaper’s editor, Ryan Law, and four other editors and senior executives – their crime, allegedly commissioning articles calling for sanctions against China. Here is Ryan Law speaking to French media AFP shortly before he expects to be arrested. (EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD) RYAN LAW: (non-English language spoken). FENG: Law says colleagues at meetings ask him if Apple Daily will close. What should his reporters do if he is arrested? Law answers, do journalism. Of course, keep working. It will be great news. And Apple Daily has the money to keep working. But the problem is, they can’t access it anymore. The government froze their accounts. If nothing changes, says Simon, this will be Apple Daily’s last week in Hong Kong. Emily Feng, NPR News, Beijing. Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

