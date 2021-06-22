PM Modi: The business reform facility is particularly useful for MEPs who suffer the most from inspectors’ raj





Ease of doing business for MSMEs: The business reform facility, which included automatic renewal of business licenses and the implementation of a computerized random inspection system, is particularly useful for micro and small businesses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. This was one of four reforms undertaken by the government amid the aftermath of Covid to improve the living comfort of people and especially the poor, vulnerable and middle class and promote fiscal sustainability. States completing Ease of Doing Business reform have asked them to ensure that business license renewals under 7 statutes are made automatic, online, and non-discretionary on the mere payment of a fee. Another requirement was the implementation of a computerized random inspection system and notice of inspection to reduce harassment and corruption under 12 other laws. This reform (covering 19 laws) is particularly useful for micro and small businesses, which suffer the most from Inspector Raj’s burden, Prime Minister Modi said in a LinkedIn blog. He added that 20 states have completed this reform and have therefore been allowed to borrow an additional Rs 39,521 crore. The states implementing the reform have become eligible for an additional borrowing of 0.25% of their gross domestic product (GNP) of the state. As a result, following the recommendation of the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Expenditure Department had authorized these 20 states to raise additional capital through borrowing in the open market. The top states in this group of 20 included Uttar Pradesh (Rs 4,851 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 4,813 crore), Karnataka (Rs 4,509 crore), Gujarat (Rs 4,352 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 2,731 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 2,525 crore), Telangana (Rs 2,508 crore), etc., according to the Ministry of Finance. Want to know which technology is best for your small business? Register for our webinar on the use of technology for small businesses The government decided in May last year to tie additional borrowing authorizations to states that have undertaken ease of doing business reforms, as ease of doing business is a critical indicator of how policies business-friendly governments are in a country. However, amid the challenges led by Covid, the government on May 17, 2020, increased states’ borrowing limit by 2% of their GSDP. The other three areas of citizen-centered reform identified were the implementation of the One Nation One Ration Card system, reforms of urban local bodies or utilities, and reforms of the electricity sector. Overall, 23 states have resorted to additional borrowing of Rs 1.06 lakh crore out of a potential Rs 2.14 lakh crore, and hence the total borrowing authority granted to states for 2020 -2021 (conditional and unconditional) was 4.5% of the initially estimated MSRP. , added PM Modi.

