Donald Trump continues to fuel the ‘recovery’ discourse





In an interview with David Brody for Just the News’s “Water Cooler”, Trump was asked about the possibility of reinstatement. Here’s how he responded:

“If the election was fraudulent, people will have to make up their own minds. It won’t be up to me. It will be up to the public. It may be up to the politicians. I don’t think there ever was a case. like this one where hundreds of thousands of votes will be found. So we’ll have to see what happens. “

Literally none of this is fair. Or nearby.

The election was not fraudulent. All 50 states as well as the District of Columbia certified the vote. The Electoral College’s count was confirmed by Congress. There was no evidence of any sort of widespread electoral fraud – either at the national level or in an individual state.

Now think about what Trump says next: “People are going to have to make up their own minds. It won’t be up to me. … It will depend on the audience.

And remember the former president went out of his way to elevate this circus being a recount in Arizona – suggesting, against all evidence to the contrary – that it is a serious thing that could well reverse the outcome in the State. (There is no way this will happen.)

So if and when the “recount” ends and his loyal Trump supporters say something like we can’t know who really won, then the former president’s supporters will look into statements like “it will depend. of the public “and will think that he is urging them to take to the streets.

(Box: If you think this, uh, the recount is going to come out and say election officials got it all and President Joe Biden beat Trump in Arizona, I have an emerging video rental company by the name of Blockbuster. , you might be interested in.)

Well, January 6 gave us an idea of ​​what happens when an irresponsible leader pushes a disproved conspiracy theory on a group of people who have been fed lies about their government for years.

Whether Trump realizes it or not (and I think he does and doesn’t care), giving people reason to believe that he might in fact come back to the White House and that the power there to achieve it may well be theirs is like pouring lighter fluid on a fire.

The point: don’t be surprised by what comes next. Words matter.

