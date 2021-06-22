Last anniversary of the Brexit vote: Boris Johnson calls out for the vote to leave the EU | Politics | New

Boris Johnson “will stay to create Johnson era” says Tom Bower

In a message on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the historic referendum on leaving the EU, the Prime Minister welcomes the “momentous decision” to “take back control of our destiny”. It also celebrates the progress already made in resuming border control and seeking new trade agreements around the world. Johnson said: “Five years ago the British people made the momentous decision to leave the European Union and take back control of our destiny.

“This government got Brexit and we have already got our money, our laws, our borders and our waters. “We installed a new points-based system for immigration, delivered the fastest vaccine deployment anywhere in Europe, negotiated trade deals with the EU and 68 other countries – including our first free trade agreement post-Brexit with Australia – and we have just started negotiations to join the £ 9 trillion Pacific trade area. “Now that we are recovering from this pandemic, we will seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty to unite and level our whole UK. “By controlling our regulations and subsidies, and with free ports spurring new investment, we will drive innovation, jobs and renewal in all regions of our country. “The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to use the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people. “ READ MORE: Financial expert highlights four ‘most important’ changes outside the EU

Boris Johnson pledged to use UK Brexit freedoms to ‘shape a better future’ for the country

Boris praised the UK-Australia free trade deal after Brexit

The UK government has post-Brexit trade deals with 66 countries covering an estimated annual trade of around £ 183 billion last year, as well as the UK-EU trade and cooperation agreement with the EU worth an estimated £ 660 billion. Senior Conservative MP Dame Andrea Leadsom, who played a leading role in the Vote Leave campaign ahead of the 2016 in-or-out referendum, also praised the progress made since the Brexit vote. She told the Daily Express: “Five years later, all of the Brexit promises are still standing. Endless political wrangling set us back a bit, and then Covid stopped the world in its tracks. “But the UK’s future as a free trade and independent nation is so clear. “I am totally optimistic about our plans to promote jobs, growth and exports and be a force for good in the world.” The analysis of recent opinion polls by election expert Sir John Curtice showed yesterday that voters are still divided over the decision to leave the European bloc.

Brexit: UK farmers warn of ‘big challenge’ ahead

Deltapoll polls suggested the electorate would split 50-50 over whether to stay or leave in a referendum if the UK was still part of the EU today. But separate Kantar polls asking voters whether they wanted to ‘stay out’ or ‘join’ the EU found 54% wanted the UK to stay out of the bloc while 46 percent wanted to join. Professor Sir John, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, said in a briefing organized by the British think tank In A Changing Europe: “Britain is still very divided on the merits of Brexit”. He added: “On average, the most recent polls – pretty much all by Deltapoll – it’s a 50-50 split. “Ask people if we should join or stay out, you always find a little weaker support to join than to stay, but we still look at a society pretty divided in two. “The reason is that relatively few people have changed their minds. “Basically, more than four in five people say they would vote in exactly the same way they did five years ago. “Those people who did not vote in 2016 were quite consistently two-to-one in favor of staying when asked for their views.”

Brexit: Prime Minister hailed “momentous decision” to “take back control of our destiny”

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove ran the Vote Leave campaign in 2016

Pointing to the Kantar polls, Sir John said: “Some, but by no means the bulk of the remaining voters say – we are out, I’d rather we weren’t out, but I’m not sure I would vote to join. We are still divided. Professor Sir John added that the Brexit vote appeared to have ‘revolutionized’ Tory support in the years following the referendum, with the former Labor ‘Red Wall’ strongholds supporting the party turning blue in the general election of 2019. “The character of support for the Conservative Party, in particular, has been pretty much revolutionized by Brexit. “While in 2015, he obtained the support of 45 percent of those who wanted to leave, in 2019, it was 73 percent“said Professor Sir John. “The Labor Party shows no evidence of its ability to recover particularly among those on leave. “And the Liberal Democrats have lost virtually every gain they made among the remainder of voters in 2019.”

Boris Johnson signs UK agreement with EU

the exit had also fueled an increase in support for independence in Scotland, Professor Sir John added. “Before the 2016 referendum, there was no relationship between people’s attitudes towards independence and their attitudes towards the EU. “Once Brexit was passed, that started to change. Support for independence is now much higher among Europhiles than among Eurosceptics. “All of the increased support for independence has come from voters elsewhere. “At the time of the 2019 general elections of 55 percent support among the remaining voters and 30 percent among Leave voters, that legacy is still with us now. “Whatever the Prime Minister’s preference, the pursuit of Brexit has changed the character of support for independence,” he said. Tory Brexit MP Andrew Bridgen was ‘surprised’ last night by the suggestion that only 54 percent of voters did not want to join the EU. “As an independent sovereign nation, I don’t think the British public would relinquish this sovereignty again. “We have seen with the Covid vaccine unfold the benefits of being independent and able to be nimble and not being entangled in the sclerotic EU bureaucracy,” he said. DO NOT MISS

Brexit on the front page of Express