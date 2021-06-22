Trump admits he is disappointed with the Supreme Court justices he chose who voted to support Obamacare





Today, there is no love lost between Donald Trump and many of his former allies. In an interview on Monday, the former president trashed his vice president Mike Pence and said he was disappointed that the Conservative Supreme Court majority he helped investigate had failed to decide major cases at his way.

I am very disappointed. I fought really hard for them, but I was very disappointed with a number of their decisions, Mr Trump told Real Americas Voice network presenter David Brody, adding, “Guessing is no use, but i was disappointed with a number of decisions which they made.

During his tenure, Mr. Trump appointed three rare justices to life appointments to the Supreme Court: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, all of whom are staunch conservatives.

And while the 6-3 right-wing court threatens fundamental decisions like Roe v Wade, which established protections for abortion rights, it has at times gone against what Mr. Trump wanted and probably expected. .

Last week, in a 7-2 decision, the court ruled that Donald Trump, Texas and 19 other states challenging the Affordable Care Act lacked standing to attack the landmark healthcare law of 2010, arguing that they had not shown any concrete prejudice towards them. under the policy, which now imposes a penalty of $ 0 on those without insurance.

While in the White House, Mr. Trump vowed to replace Obamacare while retaining key provisions such as protection for people with pre-existing conditions. A replacement was never created, and the Trump administration took the rare step of stopping defending the ACA in court.

The High Court has also hit on Mr. Trump in other ways, allowing New York prosecutors broad access to his financial records as part of a series of growing criminal investigations into his business connections, which he has called “the greatest political witch-hunt in our country’s history.

“The Supreme Court should never have let this fishing expedition go, but it did,” Trump said in a statement at the time. “This is something that has never happened to a president before, everything is democratic in inspiration in a totally democratic place, the city and state of New York, completely controlled and dominated by one of my highly signaled enemies. , Governor Andrew Cuomo. “

Mr Trump also attacked his former Vice President Mike Pence, whom he falsely claimed could have prevented Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election.

Well, I’ve always loved Mike and I’m very disappointed that he didn’t send him back to the legislatures when you have more votes than voters in some cases, and when you have the kind of things that were. known at the time, Mr Trump said, adding, I think you may have found out that you would have had a different president right now if he had fired them.

The former president has kept his name in the headlines as he reflects on a potential 2024 presidential return campaign.

