Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called “sick” over second attack on women who “tempt” men | Florida Star





ISLAMABAD – Barely two months after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments on sexual violence sparked serious backlash, he again sparked trouble by suggesting that avoiding ‘temptation in society’ is the way to prevent sexual violence against women.

In April, during a question-and-answer session with the audience, Khan said that the increase in sexual violence in Pakistan, especially against children, was due to “fahashi” (vulgarity).

“I said the concept of ‘purdah’ [veil system]Khan said, defending his previous remarks.

“Avoid temptation in society. We don’t have nightclubs here. We don’t have nightclubs. It’s a completely different society way of life here. So if you increase the temptation in society to a point – all these young people have nowhere to go – it has a consequence in society. “

Responding to a question whether a woman’s clothing can cause sexual violence, he said, “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots. It is common sense. “

“It depends on the society you live in. If people in a society haven’t seen this kind of thing, it will have an impact on them.”

Calling Imran Khan “sick, misogynist, degenerate,” Pakistan Muslim League spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb attacked the Pakistani prime minister. The Muslim League of Pakistan is one of the country’s three main political parties.

“The world has had a glimpse of the state of mind of a sick, misogynistic, degenerate and abandoned Imran Khan,” Aurangzeb tweeted.

“It is not the choices of women that lead to sexual assault, but rather the choices of men who choose to engage in this heinous and despicable crime.”

“Maybe the misogynist, degenerate can stand up for pedophiles and murderers, like he pleads for a rapist, after all, you can’t expect men to control temptation. Just for the record, Mr. Degenerate, self-control is a little thing that Allah places great importance on.

According to the United Nations Population Fund report, 32 percent of women in Pakistan have experienced physical violence and 40 percent of married women have experienced domestic violence at some point in their lives.

One in two Pakistani women who have experienced violence have never asked for help or told anyone about the violence she suffered.

“While the Pakistani government has passed various laws to prevent violence and support those who are victims of it, the conviction rate for violence against women is only 1 to 2.5 percent,” the report said. report.

“Resources and services for women survivors of gender-based violence remain scarce. Health service personnel are insufficiently equipped, referral systems are limited, and insufficient training on gender-based violence combined with low investment in human capital increases women’s vulnerability.

“These gaps exist in the context of a structurally and culturally patriarchal society, where social norms encourage gender-based abuse, disclosure of violence is discouraged, and women are often blamed for their abuse.”

Pakistan is a low income country with 172 million inhabitants. It is a male dominated society, where domestic violence is accepted as a cultural norm and considered normal behavior within a marriage.

Indifference to this type of violence against women stems from attitudes that marital violence is a private matter and generally a justifiable response to bad behavior on the part of the wife. However, it is understood to be against Islamic teachings.

Most Pakistani women are unaware that violence is a crime, and those who speak out against violence fear punishment from the husband’s family and / or losing their children. In addition, social norms strongly discourage women from living alone, especially young women.

(With entries from ANI)

(Edited by Amrita Das and Saptak Datta)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos