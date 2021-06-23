Expensive numbers to pay if foreclosure causes RI to go bankrupt?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise after Eid. As of Tuesday (6/22/2021), there were 13,668 cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 2,018 million. In doing so, the government chose to impose restrictions on the activities of micro-communities (PPKM). But tighter than usual. One of the points requires workers to work from home up to 75% for the red zone and 50% for outside the red zone. The policy has been criticized by many parties. The speech of confinement was reiterated rather than the choice of the government, deemed incapable of managing the spread of the Covid. In addition, the new variant turned out to be more vicious. Last year, when the new covid arrived in the country, the government imposed more stringent restrictions, namely the PSBB. In theory, the policy is close to containment because the mobility of the population is very limited. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has had time to think about containment like many other countries. However, in discussions with ministers, the calculations did not match, both in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and in state finances. “For Jakarta alone, we calculated once that it needed 550 billion rupees per day. Only Jakarta. For Jabodetabek, it is three times. It is per day,” Jokowi said at the time. Government funds last year amounted to approximately 2.5 trillion rupees. Jokowi therefore believes the country is capable of spending funds if the choice is to lock in. However, due to its low efficiency, spending such a large amount of money is considered futile. “So deciding on each country is different. Because the character is different, the level of well-being is different, the level of education is different, the level of discipline is different, the geography is different, fiscal capacity is different. We cannot be told to imitate other countries, “Jokowi said at the time.

