Chuck Schumer “How contemptible is Donald Trump?” ” : video





Doing all credit, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invoked former President Donald Trump’s name in Senate remarks as part of the debate on the People’s Voting Rights Act .

The New York Democratic senator pointed out that Trump’s constant lie about his defeat in the 2020 election prompted the Republican frenzy to enact voter suppression laws in response to a non-existent problem.

You can see an excerpt from Schumer’s remarks here:

Chuck Schumer: “How contemptible is Donald Trump? He legitimately lost an election. He can’t face it, it’s https://t.co/neL70dWSl9

As well as pointing out the complete lack of evidence of electoral fraud in President Joe Biden’s resounding defeat to Trump, where Biden won the popular vote of nearly 8 million and the constituency vote of 74 Schumer berated Trump for his lies.

The New York Democrat said:

“He lied over and over again… poisoning our democracy, igniting a fire between the Republican state legislatures that immediately launched the most radical voter suppression effort in at least 80 years.” “Just a note, how despicable a man is Donald Trump is?”

Schumer illustrated his point with a review of the Pennsylvania legislature.

Ahead of the 2020 election, Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature passed measures to expand access to the vote. But after Trump’s defeat, many of the same GOP lawmakers flip-flopped, citing Trump’s lies about voter fraud, to push for voting restrictions.

Schumer added:

“[Trump] lost an election rightfully. “” He can’t face it, that it was his failure and he’s creating a lie, a big lie. ”

Does that sound like Jim Crow, my fellow Republican? That’s certainly a lot of us, Schumer said, before adding https://t.co/WvxzvZmu9r

Schumer: “Donald Trump has lied over and over again. Poison our democracy.… Just a remark how contemptible Donald Trump is for a man?”

@thehill but, we know who the real liars are but they seem unable to see the reason and honestly in the system https://t.co/vXD1SYlnUC

Schumer said the GOP was also to blame.

“Donald Trump, fresh out of a resounding defeat in the 2020 presidential election, screamed scandal and lied, lied that the election was stolen from him like a petulant child.” “… there is a rot, a rot at the center of the modern Republican Party. Donald Trump’s big lie has spread like cancer and threatens to envelop one of America’s main political parties.” Worse yet , it poisoned our democracy, eroded faith in our elections, which is so detrimental to the future confidence that people must have in this democracy. “” And, of course, it became the game that ignited a trail Republican voter powder. crackdown laws sweeping the country. “” Because of one man’s lie, Republicans are now doing the despicable act of taking the vote away from millions of Americans, millions of Americans. Americans, which makes them much harder to vote and many, many, many don’t. ”

There is a rot at the center of the modern Republican Party. Donald Trumps Big Lie has ignited voters’ wildfire at https://t.co/nB0ayvkFly

@mkraju All of the Republican PARTY, not just Donald …..

@thehill Guess he missed it when Democrats in his own state voted for a voter suppression bill that was https://t.co/kEJNJsBpiM

@mkraju @SenSchumer Remember that @FoxNews helped (and still IS) spreading the “BIG LIE” to * people * who watch and believe !!

But now that the For the People Act is one thing, and Republicans know that when more people vote in elections, Dem https://t.co/38my5HoLtW

Schumerin, his role as Senate majority leader, called for a vote in June on Democrat-backed legislation to protect the right to vote of every citizen.

You can see Schumer’s full speech to the Senate here:

