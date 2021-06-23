Johnson hails UK ‘regained sovereignty’ on fifth anniversary of Brexit vote: CityAM





Boris Johnson hailed the UK’s ‘regained sovereignty’ after Brexit this evening on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the 2016 EU referendum. Johnson said that “the decision to leave the EU can now be part of our history” and that “our clear mission is to use the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people”. The Prime Minister’s birthday message on Brexit comes amid tension between the UK and the EU over how to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol. The anger of Unionist communities in Northern Ireland and the disruption to business caused by checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea have prompted Johnson to try to adjust the way the protocol is administered. Johnson said that five years ago from tomorrow, “the British people made the momentous decision to leave the European Union and to take back control of our destiny”. This government got Brexit and we have already recovered our money, our laws, our borders and our waters, ”he said. Now that we are recovering from this pandemic, we will seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty to unite and level our whole UK. By controlling our regulations and subsidies, and with free ports stimulating new investment, we will drive innovation, jobs and renewal in all regions of our country. The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to use the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people. The UK has now signed 68 trade agreements with non-EU countries to accompany the deal reached with the EU last year. However, the City of London lost its pre-Brexit access on January 1 of this year after the end of the Brexit transition period. This allowed Amsterdam to overtake London as the equity trading capital of Europe in January, but the gap has since closed again.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos