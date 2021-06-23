Imran Khan’s bluster – indica news





Markandey Katju – Judge Markandey Katju

Judge Markandey Katju is a former Justice of the Supreme Court of India and former Chairman of the Press Council of India. The opinions expressed are his own.

I had a good impression of Prime Minister Imran Khan after the Pulwama attack in Kashmir, when he said that historical experience shows that wars have unpredictable results and that war will not be a solution to problems between India and Pakistan. He also said that Pakistan was ready to cooperate with India in any investigation into the incident and that Pakistan had also suffered greatly from terrorism.

But then my opinion of him declined, and his latest rant linking rape to women’s dress is silly to say the least, to say the least.

In my opinion, the main cause (but not only) of rape is unemployment. Let me explain.

Sex is a natural urge, and when a young man reaches a certain age, he usually becomes strong (it is sometimes said that after food the next requirement is sex). In conservative societies like India and Pakistan, sex is usually only available after marriage. From now on, no girl would marry an unemployed person. And when unemployment is widespread in society (as is the case in India and Pakistan), it follows that large numbers of young men are deprived of sexual relations.

As the sexual instinct is strong in them, and they cannot get married (due to unemployment), they will often resort to rape, and this is the main reason for the large number of rapes in our countries.

https://bit.ly/3j2vDt1

I specify that I do not justify the rape. It is a heinous crime, and must be severely punished. But it is bound to happen, for the reason mentioned above, however severe we may lay down the law against it.

Nor am I saying that male employees do not commit rape. I am only saying that the main cause of rape is unemployment, which is reaching record levels in our countries.

So if we really want to substantially reduce rape, we have to create a society free from the scourge of unemployment.

How many women in India and Pakistan wear low dresses? Very little. Yet rape is rife in both countries. So, they surely cannot be attributed to the low dress worn by the women.

Imran Khan’s explanation is therefore stupid, superficial and simplistic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos