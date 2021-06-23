Politics
US delegation visits Turkey for Afghanistan talks despite continuing differences
A US delegation is due to arrive in Turkey this week, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday, as Washington and Ankara seek to put the finishing touches on a deal that would give Turkish authorities a leading role in overseeing Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
The Pentagon has not disclosed who will travel, but Turkey’s Defense Ministry said the delegation is technical in nature and is expected to arrive in Ankara on Thursday.
Efforts to secure Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan will lead the talks.
Turkey has agreed to take the initiative in protecting the airport at this meeting, ”Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
“However, there are still details to be worked out on this issue. There is still a lot of work to be done.”
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday announced the deal between the US and Turkey following President Joe Bidens’ summit with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels last week.
Mr. Biden “and President Erdogan agreed they would work together to make this happen, he said.
Mr Sullivan said two teams would be set up to ensure Ankara receives the support it needs during this mission.
US officials see securing the vital airport as essential to maintaining stability in Kabul as well as continuing the work of embassies, aid groups and NGOs.
Aaron Stein, research director at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, saw the Kabul airport deal as a natural outcome given Ankara’s existing influence on the facility.
Turkey is already there and someone has to lead it. Ankara stepped in and met the willingness of the United States and NATO to accept many Turkish requests to stay, Stein said. The National.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed mission support with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Saturday.
Despite the deal, the tension in US-Turkish relations continues.
We are stuck in this new status quo, where the relationship is stable but not positive. The two sides disagree on many points but have agreed to come to an understanding on Kabul and are working on humanitarian aid issues in Syria, Stein said.
Max Hoffman, director of national security and international policy at the Center for American Progress, said US-Turkey relations were undergoing a paradigm shift under Mr. Biden.
The Biden administration inherited a chaotic and personalized presidential relationship from [former president Donald] Trump, “Hoffman said The National.
“The past seven months have focused on reestablishing a healthy distance at the leadership level, signaling discontent over issues such as human rights and the S-400 missile defense system, and the return of relations to normal channels. “
He believed the Biden administration was holding the line on the S-400 sanctions while not interfering in ongoing legal cases against Turkey in the United States.
These include a case of evasion of sanctions against Turkish bank Halkbank and the recent extradition request of Turkish businessman Sezgin Baran Korkmaz.
This leaves us in this compartmentalized transactional stasis as Mr. Erdogan plays well to protect a fragile economy and the United States tries to sort things out to focus on other priorities and wait for the next Turkish election, Mr. Hoffman.
