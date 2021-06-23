Prabowo shows old photos with Jokowi, Gerindra opens her voice





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Daily Chairman of the DPP Party Gerindra, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, took the floor to explain the measures taken by the president of his party partai Prabowo Subianto who uploaded two old photos with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The old photo of Prabowo and Jokowi was uploaded to his Instagram account, @Prabowo, on Monday (6/21). Dasco said the photo was uploaded in order to wish Jokowi a happy birthday. According to him, the photo was chosen by the administrator who manages Prabowo’s Instagram account because of the nuances of privacy. “This first, of course, on Mr. Jokowi’s birthday, congratulations from Mr. Prabowo to Mr. Jokowo. The second who chooses a photo, which updates the director status, must choose one photo with the nuances of intimacy between Mr. Jokowi and Mr. Prabowo, “Dasco said in the video. accepted CNNIndonesia.com Tuesday (22/6). He said the nuances of intimacy between Jokowi and Prabowo shown in the photo should continue in the interests of the nation and the state. Dasco was hesitant to conclude that the photo provided any further clues. He invited people who saw the photo to draw their own conclusions. “It leaves those who see it to conclude, if we don’t come to any conclusions,” he said. [Gambas:Instagram] Jokowi and Prabowo recently started being pushed by Jokowi-Prabowo Subianto (Jokpro) volunteers to become presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential election in 2024. However, the push was rejected by a number of political parties, including the PDIP and Gerindra, as it meant that Jokowi would be president of the Republic of Indonesia for three terms. Jokpro 2024 adviser Muhammad Qodari did not want to worry about the rejection of a number of political parties against the three-term presidential speech. According to him, the volunteers first want to focus on gathering support from the community at this time, to make their proposals a reality. He believes that the political parties will follow if the people want. “We are talking to the people. Later, when the people support them, the party will certainly join. Politicians go where the voters are,” Qodari said by phone to CNNIndonesia.com, Monday (21/6). (mts / gil)



