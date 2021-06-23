Fury as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan steps up efforts to say women must blame rape for the clothes they wear





The Prime Minister of PAKISTAN sparked fury after again blaming a rape epidemic in his country on women wearing “very little clothing” because the men were not “robots”.

In an interview, Imran Khan, the former cricketer and playboy turned politician reiterated his “common sense” belief that revealing clothes had an “effect on men”.

Imran Khan blamed women’s clothing for an increase in rape casesCredit: Axios / HBO

Twice divorced Khan made a name for himself in London as a playboyCredit: Reuters

In an interview with Axios HBO aired yesterday, Khan doubled down on remarks he made in April when he suggested in a question-and-answer session that “vulgarity” was behind the rise in violence sexual.

He said: “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots. It’s just common sense.”

The PM then suggested that it all depends on what was acceptable in the culture someone lives in.

In a society where people haven’t “seen this kind of thing,” he said it would have an impact on them.

He said: “If you grow up in a company like yours, it might not have an impact.

“It’s cultural imperialism.

If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan

“Whatever is acceptable in our culture, must be acceptable everywhere else. It is not.”

His remarks sparked a backlash online and his second wife, Reham Khan, called him a “rebellious and stubborn rape apologist.”

She told MailOnline her comments were “unforgivable” and called him “beyond callous” for continuing to blame victims of sexual violence.

Reema Omar, legal adviser to the International Commission of Jurists for South Asia, tweeted: “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement on the causes of sexual violence in Pakistan is very disappointing, in which he once again blamed the victim.

“It’s clearly ugly.”

Khan married glamorous socialite Jemima Goldsmith in 1994Credit: Reuters

Khan blamed UK divorce rates on “sex, drugs and rock and roll” culture Credit: AFP

Khan, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, said in April that the “rapid” increase in rape cases indicated the “consequences in any society where vulgarity is on the rise.”

“This whole concept of purdah is to avoid temptation, not everyone has the will to avoid it,” he said, using a term that can refer to modesty or segregation of the sexes.

Hundreds of people have now signed a statement calling Khan’s comments “factually incorrect, insensitive and dangerous”.

“The fault lies solely with the rapist and the system that enables the rapist, including a culture fostered by statements such as those made by Khan,” the statement said.

Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission – an independent rights watchdog – said it was “appalled” by the comments.

“Not only does this betray a bewildering ignorance of where, why and how rape occurs, but it also throws the blame on rape victims, who, as the government should know, can range from young children to victims of rape crimes. ‘honor,’ he said. .

English cricketer Ian Botham and Imran Khan seated next to each otherCredit: PA: Press Association

Much of Pakistan lives under a code of “honor” where women who “bring shame” to families can be victims of violence or murder.

It is a deeply conservative country where victims of sexual abuse are often viewed with suspicion and where cases are rarely seriously investigated.

During the live television interview this weekend, Khan also blamed UK divorce rates on the “sex, drugs and rock and roll” culture that began in the 1970s – when Khan , twice divorced, was gaining reputation in London as a playboy.

He has been linked with a call from glamorous beauties including Stephanie Beacham, Goldie Hawn, Kristiane Backer, Susannah Constantine and Marie Helvin as he also counts Princess Diana as friends.

The drummer-turned-politician himself had said meeting women was the main “very decadent pleasures in life” he enjoyed.

In 1995, he married glamorous socialite Jemima Goldsmith and the couple had two sons before separating in 2004, which was in part attributed to the difficulties she faced in Pakistan where she was sued for her Jewish ancestry.

Khan counted Princess Diana (right) among his friendsCredit: Reuters

Khan and Jemima divorced in 2004 after having two sons togetherCredit: PA: Press Association

Khan’s second marriage to former BBC presenter Reham Khan lasted just nine months in 2015.

He married his current wife, Bushra Wattoo, in a Tory ceremony in 2018, and revealed he only saw her face after they were married.

Last year, Khan came under fire after failing to challenge a Muslim cleric’s insistence that Covid had been unleashed over the misdeeds of women.

And nationwide protests also erupted after a police chief berated a gang rape victim for driving at night without a male companion.

The Franco-Pakistani mother was assaulted in front of her children on the side of a highway after her car ran out of fuel.

Khan’s latest controversy comes as organizers of the International Women’s Day marches face what they have called a “coordinated disinformation campaign” against them.

This has led to accusations of blasphemy – an extremely sensitive issue in Pakistan where allegations have already led to mobs attacking people.

The organizers of the annual march called on the prime minister to intervene.

Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission said it was “appalled” by Khan’s commentsCredit: Pakistani PA Prime Minister Imran Khan receives Covid vaccine

