Donald Trump denies asking DOJ to go after “Saturday Night Live” – ​​deadline





Donald Trump released a statement denying a Daily Beast article that he was so upset by his portrayal on Saturday Night Live that he asked advisers if the Department of Justice or the FCC could take action.

In a statement, the former president said: “The story that I asked the Justice Department to go after the disputed (without Trump) Saturday Night Live odds and other late-night losers, is Total fake news It was fabricated, there were no sources, and yet Lamestream Media goes with it.

The Daily Beast didn’t go so far as to report that Trump asked the DOJ to go after SNL but that the then president asked about it. The Beast cited two anonymous sources as reporting that in 2019, Trump asked advisers and lawyers if government entities “could do to probe or mitigate SNL, Jimmy Kimmel and other end-of-the-century comedic mischief-makers. evening “.

US to fall short of Joe Biden’s July 4 target of 70% adults with at least one Covid-19 shot

Trump’s anger at the show and other late-night comics was no secret. At the time, he tweeted, “It’s really amazing that shows like Saturday Night Live, no fun / no talent, can spend all of their time hitting the same person (me), on and off, without too much. mention ‘the other side.’ Like an advertisement without consequences. Same thing with the late night shows. Should the Federal Election Commission and / or the FCC look into this? “

As he had done before, Trump appeared to be referring to the FCC’s fairness doctrine, which required broadcasters to present balanced views. But the doctrine of fairness was abandoned in the 1980s. Ironically, the existing FCC rule on equal time, which requires stations to give applicants equal air time on programs other than broadcast. information, forced some NBC outlets to give airtime to other GOP candidates when Trump hosted SNL in 2015.

In his statement, Trump also lambasted Alec Baldwin, who described him on SNL, as “no talent, certainly when it comes to imitating me. The one with what it took was Darrell Hammond.

Trump also said the late-night broadcasts were one-sided and “should be viewed as an illegal Democratic Party campaign contribution.” Capitalizing on the attention the SNL story is getting, Trump also reiterated his baseless allegations of voter fraud and added the phrase “2024 or before!” The latter refers to claims circulating in right-wing media that Trump will somehow be reinstated in the White House.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos