India says development projects must be transparent and environmentally friendly

India shares with the developed group of the G-7 its view that development projects should be transparent, environmentally friendly and should not burden recipient countries with debt, the Indian minister said on Tuesday. of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, a three-day virtual event organized in association with Bloomberg under the banner of New Horizons for Tomorrow, ”Jaishankar said this is an area where we believe there are a lot of convergence with the G7. We look forward to working with them. “

This was the Build Back a Better World (B3W) initiative “seen as a transparent, high-quality, values-driven infrastructure partnership” led by major democracies to help cut the $ 40 trillion infrastructure needed in the developing world, which the G-7 feels have been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic. ”Launched at this year’s G-7 meeting earlier this month- Here, the B3W initiative has at heart an argument that the world must present an alternative to Chinese President Xi Jinpings Multi-Billion Dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The BIS has been criticized for carrying debt indebted countries and not being sensitive to the environmental needs of the countries where the projects were developed. The loans granted by China to the countries joining the G-7 were considered to come with attached strings which were not specified in the start.

In his remarks, the minister pointed out that India’s development partnership program in which it extends assistance to countries to build infrastructure and skilled people, among other initiatives, dates back a long time. India has development projects in 62 countries and out of 630 projects, had completed 340, said the minister.

Responding to a question about China and the Quad and how the grouping of the four nations of the United States, India, Japan and Australia influenced India’s response to China in the middle Tensions between the two countries, Jaishankar said the Quad had issues like maritime safety, connectivity, vaccines and even education on its agenda. They (Quad) have their own agenda, a set of convergences, a vision of the world, “said the minister, making a distinction between Indo-Chinese relations and India’s relations with the Quad countries.

The India-China issue pre-existed the Quad, “the minister said adding that it is a challenge or issue independent of the Quad. The reference to the Indo-China issue was an allusion to bilateral issues that New Delhi has had with Beijing for decades because of their undefined border.The undefined border between the two countries has been a source of friction although the two sides have made at least five pacts to ensure that border issues can be addressed. The tensions, which date back to last May when India discovered intrusions by Chinese troops in areas it considers to be part of its territory, have however continued for more than a year despite numerous attempts resolution through dialogue. Jaishankar previously said India-China relations are at a crossroads “given Beijing’s reluctance to honor bilateral agreements ow aimed at stabilizing the border. Relations between the two countries could not normalize amid such tensions and the armies of the two countries keeping eyeballs, the minister said previously.

In his remarks on China on Tuesday, Jaishankar said close deployments continue “at the borders. The question is whether China will honor the commitments it has made in writing,” he said.

China, for its part, sees the Quad as an effort to circumscribe its influence in the Indo-Pacific and has described it as an Asian NATO “or likened it to a military alliance.

When asked if he had received assurances from the United States on vaccines, Jaishankar said the world does not have vaccines and to meet the demand for production, it was important that the patents be removed as well. as the supply chains of ingredients for manufacturing. vaccines remain open. The global demand for vaccines could not be met without India intensifying and for that, the United States and European countries had to keep supply chains open, he stressed.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.