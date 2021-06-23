The Secret Service paid Trump to stay at his NJ golf club while protecting him as president. Here is the total bill.





The US Secret Service has spent over $ 500,000 over the past four years on the Donald Trumps Bedminster Golf Club, taxpayer funds that have gone directly to the business of former presidents.

The total was $ 521,275, according to records obtained by NJ Advance Media under the Freedom of Information Act. The money went for housing as well as space for a command post.

Recently released Secret Service files indicated that $ 485,860 went to Bedminster Golf Club, where Trump spent many weekends during the warmer months of his presidency. Another amount of $ 35,415 had previously been reported by NJ Advance Media as part of the $ 2.4 million spent by the Secret Service on travel, rental cars, hotel rooms, golf carts, portable toilets and other expenses.

During his first three years in office, Trump also used Bedminster for extended jaunts every August, just as Barack Obama visited Marthas Vineyard and George W. Bush went to his ranch in Crawford, Texas. .

Unlike other presidents, Trump did not part ways with his businesses or put them in a blind trust, despite handing day-to-day control to his sons. The then head of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter M. Shaub Jr., said the arrangement was not in line with the tradition of our presidents over the past 40 years.

Previous White House ethics advisers told NJ Advance Media that the payments to the golf club likely violated a constitutional ban on a president being compensated in addition to his salary. Trump has donated his annual salary of $ 400,000 to various federal agencies.

We’ve never had a president who used the Oval Office as a money-making opportunity and that’s further proof of this shocking practice, said Norman Eisen, a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution who served as an adviser Special and Special Assistant to the President for Ethics and Government Reform under Democrat Barack Obama.

Because he retained ownership of his business, the money eventually hit his pocket. It’s not only wrong, it’s probably unconstitutional, Eisen said.

Richard Painter, a law professor at the University of Minnesota who served as Republican chief ethics counselor George W. Bush, called the payments a violation of the national emoluments clause, which limits salary and other emoluments. from the president to those set by Congress.

It illegally supplemented each time the federal government paid for people to stay in its clubs, Painter said.

Trump’s post-presidential office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to NBC News, Trump visited his hotels or golf clubs 40% of the days he was president. That included 99 days in Bedminster, just after the 133 days he spent at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump said in May 2017 that it was cheaper for the taxpayer and less disruptive for them to spend time in Bedminster rather than at Trump Tower in New York City.

Bedminster’s revenue stood at $ 14.7 million in 2020. That’s 26% less than the $ 19.8 million the club earned in 2016, according to Trump’s latest personal financial documents. Part of the drop is due to the pandemic, as the club temporarily closed its clubhouse, fitness center and restaurants last year.

