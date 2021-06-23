Imran is cowardly, not ready to call terrorists by name: Bilawal





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s facilitators should realize he had become a security risk after his statement on Osama Bin Laden, Kashmir and nuclear capability.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Bilawal called on Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood to apologize to the nation and all victims of terrorism. This government is a coward. Imran Khan has always been a coward not willing to call a terrorist by name. When our children were brutally murdered in the Army Public School (APC), even then, he was not ready to call Baitullah Mehsud a terrorist, he said.

Bilawal said that Osama bin Laden was known as a terrorist around the world and that he attempted to assassinate the Pakistani prime minister through Ramzi Yousef. In 1993, terrorists wanted to organize a coup in Pakistan. Doesn’t Imran Khan know that Osama Bin Laden played a role in the terror of the whole world? Doesn’t Imran Khan know that the assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto also points the finger at him?

He asked if Osama Bin Laden was not a terrorist, then who was the terrorist. Osama Bin Laden is a poster for the terrorists who started this terrorism and gave Islam a bad name, he said, adding that every Pakistani and Muslim had a responsibility to call him a terrorist because he did not represent not Islam.

He said Islam is a peaceful religion and Muslims greet each other with peace. Imran Khan will have to review his policy. If our foreign minister cannot speak about Osama Bin Laden at an international forum, it will have an impact on Pakistan’s foreign policy. Right now the whole world is watching the situation in Afghanistan and our adversaries are trying to find opportunities to accuse us, but our premier in the assembly calls him (OBL) a Shaheed. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood should apologize to the nation and every victim of terrorism, he said, adding that no one should be allowed to terrorize us or terrorize the world. .

Responding to another question, he said that when Indian Prime Minister Modi attacked Kashmir, Imran Khan told the assembly what he could do. When Modi contested the elections, he then said that the Kashmir issue would be resolved by Modi’s victory. Khan Saheb has become a security risk for the country because his policy towards Kashmir is a security risk. His statement on nuclear capability has become a security risk, he said.

The PPP chairman asked when this fact will appear to Imrans facilitators that he poses a security risk and that he should leave. He said that Imran Khan’s interview in which he linked temptation to dressing women was unfortunate and that we should side with rape victims.

Imran Khan is sitting in an office where he has to be very careful to choose his words over what he says. If he speaks like this, then he will send a message that the victims of injustice are at fault because he finds an excuse for those who commit a crime, he said.

Dressing has nothing to do with rape. We will have to rethink our language and society will have to take a stand for the victims, he said. Regarding the Kashmir elections, Bilawal said he will be visiting Kashmir soon and the responses received from there have been very good.

