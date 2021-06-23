Breaking News: Thailand Reports New Daily Record Of 51 Covid-19 Deaths





JUNE 23, 2021 7:02 AM EST

Thailand records new daily record of 51 Covid-19 deaths

Thailand reported a new daily record of 51 deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,744 since the start of the pandemic last year.

JUNE 23, 2021 06:59 AM IS

Mizoram has reported 4,124 active cases of Covid-19 in total

The Mizoram yesterday reported 4,124 active cases of Covid-19, 103 recoveries and 1 death.

Total number of cases in the state at 17,979 and recovery rate at 76.59%.

JUNE 23, 2021 6:50 am IS

Hunger, drought, disease: UN climate report reveals serious health threats

Hunger, drought and disease will affect tens of millions more people within decades, says UN assessment project that exposes dire human health consequences of global warming .

JUNE 23, 2021 6:35 AM IS

China reports 24 new cases of Covid-19 compared to 25 a day earlier

China on Wednesday reported 24 new cases of coronavirus on the mainland for June 22, up from 25 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

JUNE 23, 2021 06:10 AM IS

Covid-19 alert issued for Australia-New Zealand flights

Passengers on two flights between Australia and New Zealand have been ordered to self-isolate immediately and undergo Covid-19 testing after authorities tracked down a traveler who tested positive in Sydney after visiting Wellington.

JUNE 23, 2021 5:54 AM IS

Kerala government launches dowry harassment hotline after woman tortured to death by husband

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has pledged a 24-hour hotline to report any instances of dowry-related harassment due to an alleged suicide by a 24-year-old woman from Kollam district, after allegedly tortured for dowry by her husband.

JUNE 23, 2021 05:43

Swedish court upholds ban on tech giant Huawei

A Swedish court upheld a ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies from selling 5G equipment in the country, following Stockholm’s decision to ban the company in October last year.

JUNE 23, 2021 05:22

India’s e-commerce rules throw a cloud over Amazon, Walmart and their local rivals

India’s new e-commerce rules will increase costs for all online retailers, but especially Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart, as they may need to revise their business structures, industry sources told Reuters.

JUNE 23, 2021 05:12

Imran Khan’s party MP questions his own government’s federal budget

Major (retired) Tahir Sadiq, a lawmaker from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under Prime Minister Imran Khan, raised questions about his own government’s federal budget, asking how the ruling party will overcome the deficit of $ 3 trillion.

