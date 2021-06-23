Trump says ‘we won’ Georgia after state announced removal of 100,000 names from voters lists





Former President Donald Trump, who still maintains he won the 2020 presidential election, said a recent move to remove outdated voters’ names from Georgian lists meant he wore the state.

Georgia has been at the center of Trump’s anger over the election results, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been particularly criticized by the former president for failing to do more to overturn the results. Trump presented no evidence that would tip the election in his favor, but promised that incriminating information revealing corruption during the vote would be exposed.

In a Tuesday statement, Trump criticized Georgia’s decision to remove “stale and obsolete” names from voters lists after last November’s election, noting the small margin of its loss.

“It means we (you!) Won the presidential election in Georgia,” Trump said in his statement.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18. He said on Tuesday that a recent decision to remove obsolete voter names from Georgian lists meant he had won the state in elections last November. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

Last Friday, Raffensperger announced that 101,789 voter records would be removed from Georgia’s voters lists, the first “major clean-up” of the lists since 2019. Most of the names were associated with a change of address form or election mail. has been returned to the sender.

“Ensuring that Georgia’s electoral rolls are up to date is essential to ensure the integrity of our elections,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “That’s why I fought and beat Stacey Abrams in court in 2019 to clear nearly 300,000 stale voter records ahead of the November election, and I will do it again this year. ‘there is no legitimate reason to keep ineligible voters on the lists. “

According to Raffensperger, it is not possible to keep the list up to date in a general election because federal law requires states to rely on voters lists that may include outdated files.

More than 18,000 voters were struck off Georgian lists last month after the state concluded they were dead. While Trump insisted that deceased voters helped influence the election in favor of Joe Biden, Georgia officials said there was no record that any of those 18,000-plus voters was purged of ballots in the November election, according to the Associated Press.

Trump won Georgia in the 2016 election by nearly 6 points, but last year he lost the state by less than a point, giving Biden 16 electoral votes.

Although Trump hinted that withdrawing voters before the election would have changed the results, Raffensperger gave no indication that this was the case. Newsweek reached out to Raffensperger’s office for comment, but did not receive a response until publication.

The former president appeared to concede the election in a recent interview with Fox News, where he admitted he did not win. But he then told Newsmax that he had never “admitted defeat”. He went on to say that he didn’t think there had ever been a case where “hundreds of thousands of votes” were found.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos