Biden slammed for ignoring Pakistan over Afghan withdrawal





US Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday expressed surprise at President Joe Biden’s decision not to include Pakistan in the strategy to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, warning that ignoring Islamabad could be disastrous.

In a series of tweets, ahead of this week’s White House talks between Biden and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and chief Kabul negotiator Abdullah Abdullah, the Republican senator from South Carolina criticized the Biden administration for believing that the American problems in Afghanistan were over.

As part of a deal with the Taliban, the United States agreed to withdraw its troops in exchange for a promise from the Taliban to denounce terrorist groups and begin negotiations with the Afghan government aimed at restoring peace in the country ravaged by war.

Biden said in April that the United States would leave Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington. The Pentagon said on Monday it would complete its full withdrawal by September 11, but the pace of the withdrawal could be slowed given the Taliban’s gains.

On Friday, Biden will meet with Ghani and Abdullah, the head of the country’s High Council for National Reconciliation, which oversees the government’s negotiating team with the Taliban, to discuss troop withdrawal amid increased fighting between the forces. Afghans and Taliban across the country.

In his tweet, Senator Graham asked how the US withdrawal from Afghanistan could be effective with coordination with Pakistan. “It’s amazing to hear that President Biden did not contact Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan about US-Pakistan relations and Afghanistan,” he wrote.

“How can we expect our withdrawal from Afghanistan to be effective without coordination with Pakistan?” he added.

“I think this decision by the Biden administration to withdraw all its forces and not stay engaged with Pakistan is a major disaster in the making, even worse than the blunder in Iraq.”

The tweets came as the US State Department called for an end to violence in Afghanistan, blaming the Taliban for much of the bloodshed there. “The violence must stop,” spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “We urge the parties to engage in serious negotiations which determine a political roadmap for the future of Afghanistan,” he added.

Since early May, the Taliban have launched major offensives targeting government forces across the rugged countryside and claim to have captured at least 87 of the country’s 421 districts. Many of their claims are contested by the government.

The head of the United Nations aid operation in Afghanistan on Tuesday expressed serious concerns about the military gains of the Taliban insurgents. “The recent advances of the Taliban are even more important and are the result of an intensified military campaign,” Deborah Lyons told the UN Security Council.

“All the major trends – politics, security, peace process, economy, humanitarian emergency and Covid – all of these trends are negative or stagnant,” said Lyons, who heads the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, via a video . conference.

In the latest incident, the Taliban captured Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan, officials said, with security forces abandoning their posts about 50 kilometers from Kunduz town and some fleeing the border. .

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that the group seized the border post on the southern bank of the Pyanj River. Shir Khan Bandar is marked by a 700-meter U.S.-funded bridge that opened with great fanfare in 2007 with the aim of boosting trade among neighbors in Central Asia.

At the UN, the Afghan foreign minister accused the Taliban of committing their worst violence in the past two decades and urged the international community to try to persuade the group to honor the February 2020 agreement with the United States to reduce violence and begin peace negotiations.

Mohammad Haneef Atmar told the UN Security Council that with the withdrawal of US and NATO troops “due to be completed in the coming weeks”, the international community should also establish a “mechanism” to monitor the implementation of the agreement reached in Doha.

(WITH AN ADDITIONAL AGENCY APPROACH)

