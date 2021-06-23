Politics
Radiohead, Blur and The Chemical Brothers stars call on Boris Johnson to sort out Brexit touring crisis
Stars from Radiohead, Blur and The Chemical Brothers have joined a new campaign urging Boris Johnson to address the touring crisis caused by his Brexit deal.
They are among more than 200 artists asking for help overcoming daunting hurdles, costly visas and work permits, and equipment red tape that has put one of the top exports at risk. from the United Kingdom.
In January, the Prime Minister promised to resolve the crisis but, as The independent revealed in April, no serious discussion has taken place and no progress has been made.
Anger was fueled when Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden bragged about a deal to save visa-free music tours in little Liechtenstein, the deal the UK rejected for the EU to 27 countries.
Now, the #LetTheMusicMove campaign aims to lobby to end the impasse and secure financial support for a sector reeling from the double blow of Covid and leaving the EU.
Blur drummer David Rowntree said Britpop would have been denied the opportunity to tour the EU if the hurdles that were put in place had existed in the 1990s.
We just jumped on a ferry with no restrictions on us or our gear. If we started trying to do the same today, we just wouldn’t be able to afford it.
The UK government must take this issue seriously and support touring artists. The future of British music is at stake.
Simone Butler, bassist for Primal Scream, said: Making it financially and logistically unrealistic to do shows and festivals will end the livelihoods and careers of generations of musicians.
And rock band Skunk Anansie said: After the extreme financial impact of the pandemic, touring can and will be the lifeline for many bands, artists and teams. We need action.
Other well-known artists supporting the campaign include Bob Geldof, Annie Lennox, Mark Knopfler, Midge Ure, Annie Lennox, New Order, Anna Calvi, Peggy Seeger and Portisheads Beth Gibbons and Pink Floyds Nick Mason.
Launched by the Music Managers Forum and the Featured Artists Coalition, it is sounding the alarm on:
* The logistical nightmare of musicians and their teams requiring visas and work permits well in advance.
* A limit of three stops for passenger vehicles before they are due to return from the EU, making the majority of tours that start in the UK impossible.
* An extremely expensive goods passport, booklet including a deposit for instruments and equipment.
In January Mr Johnson told MPs David Frost was in charge of the crisis, but his Brexit negotiator passed the baton to Mr Dowden, the Culture Secretary.
This is a DCMS [Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport] lead, Frost told the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.
The responsibility of peers was to maximize compromises if a particular country was willing to cut down on some red tape, and if there was anything else they expected from us, he said.
Mr Dowden said 17 of the 27 EU countries had taken steps to cut costs and red tape, but declined to release details.
