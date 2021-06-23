EU leaders discuss support for refugees in Turkey

EU leaders will discuss financial support for refugees in Turkey at their next summit, an EU official said on Tuesday.

President [of the European Commission] will discuss with its partners in the European Council the results of our work in relations with Turkey, Dana Spinant, deputy spokesperson of the European Commission, told reporters.

She recalled that EU leaders had invited the European Commission in March to work on proposals redefining relations between the bloc and Turkey.

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU’s executive body, will brief EU leaders on developments at the two-day EU summit starting on Thursday.

The discussion will also cover support for migration, the refugees Turkey is hosting, as well as other issues, Spinant added.

In order to prepare for the summit, von der Leyen spoke by telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

In a social media post, she called their exchange a good conversation and explained that they had discussed the state of EU-Turkey relations, COVID-19, the trade and customs union, the situation. in the Eastern Mediterranean, migration and developments in Afghanistan.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world. It is a key transit point for asylum seekers wishing to enter Europe to start a new life, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

As part of the March 2016 deal, the EU allocated 6 billion ($ 7.2 billion) to support Syrian migrants in Turkey, but Turkey complained that the funds were allocated late and incompletely. .