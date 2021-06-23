



The PM hailed the UK’s jab program as a key victory five years after the Brexit vote, but vowed the best was yet to come. Boris Johnson said breaking free from the EU, despite the torturous divorce, would help us recover from the pandemic faster. Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest updates 1 Prime Minister said the best is yet to come on the fifth anniversary of the Brexit vote Credit: Reuters Mr Johnson said we could not have delivered the fastest vaccine deployment in Europe still linked to Brussels. And he added that we can now shape a better future for our people. BoJo, in a statement marking the fifth anniversary of the day more than 17 million Britons voted to leave the EU, insisted that there remained his mission to use the freedoms gained in this fight to rebuild the Great -Brittany. Mr Johnson added: The people have made the momentous decision to take back control of our destiny. This government got Brexit and we have already got our money, our laws, our borders and our waters. Now, as we recover from this pandemic, we will seize the real potential to unite and level our entire UK. By controlling regulations and subsidies, and with free ports stimulating investment, we will drive innovation, jobs and renewal in all regions of our country. Our clear mission is to use the freedoms it brings to shape a better future. THE WAR IN THE AWAKENING David Blunkett says awakened phrases like white privilege are “extremely unnecessary” AND IT’S YOUR SCOT! PM will not give Indy referendum to Scots before 2024 election, Gove promises DEBT ALARM Sunak warns of huge government spending as UK debt hits 2.2 TILLION BILLION ECO WARRIORS More than half of teachers “want to teach children to organize demonstrations on climate change” EU IDIOTS Britain hits back at Macron, EU over bartending plan to exclude UK film HIDE THE PROBLEM Scots will continue to wear masks and work from home after AOT, says Sturgeon PM has repeatedly teased Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer for voting to keep Britain a member of the European Medicines Agency. If we had been linked to the regulator, experts say our successful deployment would not have been possible as Brussels was weeks late in starting to prick citizens. But last night, Remainer devotee Sir Keir risked another feud by promoting a pro-EU key aide to be the Labor Party’s Brexit spokesperson. Baroness Jenny Chapman, a passionate campaigner for a second referendum, will accompany Brexit guru Lord Frost to the Lords. Boris Johnson hails new dawn with post-Brexit Australia trade deal that could make steak and wine cheaper







