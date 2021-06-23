Turkish exports to hit new record in 2021, says Erdoan

Turkish exports will hit a record $ 200 billion this year, the country’s president said on Tuesday.

“Turkey’s annual economic growth rate of 7% in the first quarter of 2021 has bolstered our expectations for the rest of the year,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video message to the Qatar Economic Forum 2021.

Highlighting global economic figures that illustrated the extent of the fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Erdogan said the world’s least developed and developing countries had been “left to fend for themselves.”

“We are seeing the same neglect displayed on vaccines,” he said, adding that global economic recovery would only be possible if vaccines and medicines are made available to all countries in an equitable manner.

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Turkey is expected to be available for use by the end of 2021, Erdogan said, adding: “I would like to share the good news that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Turkey will hopefully be – the vaccine for all mankind. , as well as our nation. “

Erdogan noted that while the pandemic threatens economies, it has also opened windows of opportunity. Throughout this ordeal, Turkey has shone not only in healthcare but also in production, logistics, public safety, employment and social assistance.

Turkey has started to stand out for its strategic location uniting three continents in the search for alternatives to the production network based in Asia, he added.