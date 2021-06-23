Brief praise from President Jokowi to KH Wahab Chasbullah Jombang





Jombang (beritajatim.com) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered a virtual speech at Golden Haul KH Abdul Wahab Chasbullah on Tuesday (6/22/2021) evening. The president’s speech did not last long, only about 5 minutes. But full of meaning. Dressed in a dark blue suit, Jokowi began his remarks by greeting the entire audience. He spoke slowly, calmly. Meanwhile, the audience at PPBU Jamik (Pondok Pesantren Bahrul Ulum) Tambakberas Mosque listened through the glass screen. Jokowi then praised the figure of national hero KH Abdul Wahab Chasbullah. According to the former mayor of Solo, Kiai Wahab is a religious man who loves his homeland. Always ignite the spirit of nationalism. “We know him as a great scholar. As the driving force and initiator of the creation of the NU jamiyah (Nahdlatul Ulama). Kiai which has a broad vision, a modern vision, with great and noble ideals, ”said Jokowi. According to Jokowi, Kiai Wahab’s moral example will continue to be an everlasting inspiration to the nation of Indonesia. Especially in the face of conditions like today. “With the prayers of the kiai, the scholars and the habab, as well as the efforts of the community, we will be able to pass this difficult ordeal with victory,” Jokowi said in closing his remarks. Besides Jokowi, the personalities present virtually were the general president of the PBNU (Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama) KH Said Aqiel Siradj. Kiai Said also delivered his speech on the small screen. Meanwhile, those present directly at the Jamik Tambakberas Mosque were East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa and East Java PWNU President (Nahdlatul Ulama Area Manager) KH Marzuki Mustamar. In addition, KH Mustofa Aqiel Siradj, KH Masduki Abdurrahman Alhafidz, Gus Miftah and the wardens of the Islamic boarding schools in Jombang were also present. KH Abdul Wahab Hasbullah’s 50th birthday has strict health protocols in place. Invitations are limited, so they must wash their hands with soap and wear masks. KH Wahab Chasbullah’s daughter, Hj Mundjidah Wahab on behalf of the family thanked all the guests for their presence. Mundjidah also thanked everyone who helped organize the event. “The committee also called for the end of the Quran in 50 ceremonies spread across 21 districts. Then condolences at the tomb of KH Abdul Wahab Chasbullah, as well as compensation for 50 orphans and 50 poor people, ”said Mundjidah who is also the regent of Jombang. Apart from Mundjidah, all of Kiai Wahab’s sons and daughters were also present at the gold transport event. Among them, KH Hasib Wahab, KH Roqib Wahab, Hj Mahfudhoh Ali Ubaid, Hj Hizbiyah Rachim and Ms. Hj Mutamaroh Wahab. [suf]







