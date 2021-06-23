Politics
An accumulation of bipartite missiles – WSJ
The Biden administration often seems to want to repudiate every decision of its predecessor. See the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear agreement. But a bipartisan consensus is forming that accepts and capitalizes on President Trump’s 2019 exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. This is good news for American security.
Signed in 1987 by the United States and the Soviet Union, the INF sought to end the Cold War, but the pact has since mainly benefited China. For more than 30 years, the treaty prevented the United States from deploying intermediate-range missiles fired from the ground. Conventional weapons that could travel more than 500 kilometers (about 310 miles) had to be launched from a ship or plane, which increased costs and limited the number the United States could deploy.
Meanwhile, China has amassed an arsenal of ground-launched missiles that shifted the balance of power in the Pacific by making it harder for the United States to help allies like Taiwan or Japan. It took more than 10 years of Russian non-compliance for the United States to finally leave the INF under President Trump. Yet the move was condemned by arms control groups and Congressional Democrats, who tried to force the Pentagon to continue to abide by the defunct treaty.
Enter the 2022 Biden defense budget, which doesn’t capitalize on post-INF opportunities as much as it should, but also doesn’t let the treaty constrain the United States It calls for 110 PrSM (precision strike missiles) for the army, against 30 purchased in 2021, for a long-range and deep strike capacity. While these surface-to-surface missiles currently advertise a range of up to 499 kilometers (the upper limit previously allowed under the INF), the budget includes funding to push the range to 650 kilometers.
The Army’s budget also includes $ 286 million for the development of medium-range weapons, based on existing Tomahawk and SM-6 missiles modified for ground launch. These are designed to destroy high value, high yield targets up to 1,500 kilometers. Finally, there is $ 412 million for long-range hypersonic weapons, which the military plans to deploy in 2023.
The biggest failure is that the budget does not meet the Marines ‘$ 96 million request to purchase 48 Tomahawk missiles, part of the corps’ proof of concept for a more versatile force in and around the Pacific Islands. This could suggest a certain reluctance within Biden’s Pentagon about the actual use of ground-launched weapons with significant range.
Yet the claim that the United States will abide by an old treaty unilaterally and indefinitely has been dismissed, as die-hard arms controllers realize. Conciliatory Representative Ro Khanna complained on Twitter this month that there should be gradual outrage over the Pentagon’s decision to continue Trump’s policies by reversing the historic Gorbachev Reagan INF Treaty.
Xi Jinping, unlike Mikhail Gorbachev, is in no mood to coerce his army, which may be why six Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee recently signed a letter calling for increased funding for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, including post-INF weapons. There’s a lot to criticize about Biden Defense’s inadequate budget, but by ratifying the need for a modern missile capability, it’s starting to fill a major hole in US military deterrence.
Published in the print edition of June 23, 2021.
