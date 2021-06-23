Jemima responds to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comment on women’s clothing





Jemima Goldsmith (L) and Minister Pirme Imran Khan (R). Photo: File

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith responded to his recent statement on women’s clothing and the rise of sexual violence in Pakistan.

Goldsmith hasn’t said much about it. She took to Twitter, retweeted an old tweet about it and wrote, “And again. Sigh.”

Goldsmith, in the old tweet, once recalled how, while in Saudi Arabia, an elderly woman complained of being “followed and harassed” by young men.

The woman, she said, wore an abaya and “the only way to get rid of it [young men] was to take off his face cover. “

“The problem is not the way women dress,” she tweeted in April.

The tweet was also in response to the Prime Minister’s comments in April about women’s clothing and “temptation” in society.

Statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan on women’s clothing

His exasperation at the tweet appears to be Goldsmith’s response to the Prime Minister’s recent statement on sexual violence.

In an interview, famous journalist Johnathan Swan asked Prime Minister Khan a few days ago:

“By increasing the vulgarity, you said it would have consequences and you were accused of blaming the rape victims. How do you react to this? “

In response, the Prime Minister defended the criticisms against himself, saying that “this is so absurd”.

“I never said veils – it was never said. I said the concept of pardah is [to] avoid temptation in society. We don’t have nightclubs here, we don’t have nightclubs, ”he said.

“So it’s a completely different society, a way of life here. So if you increase the temptation in society to the point, and all these young people have nowhere to go, it has consequences for society.” , he added.

“Do you think what women wear is part of any temptation? Swan asked.

“If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men,” reacted Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Unless it’s robots. I mean, that’s common sense.”

“Yes, but is he really going to provoke acts of sexual violence?” Swan asked.

“It depends on the society you live in,” Prime Minister Imran Khan replied. “If people in a society haven’t seen this kind of thing, it will have an impact on them,” he added.

