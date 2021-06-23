Business Travel Association and Easyjet: Boris Johnson must deliver plan to reopen safe travel now or decimate the industry

Today, all sectors of the travel industry come together for an unprecedented day of action.

We have all campaigned in different ways to make the voice of this once great industry heard. We sat around (virtual) tables with many government ministers and advisers. Detailed written submissions to endless working groups. Offer our expertise and collaboration where it was needed and where it was not. And during the last traffic light overhaul, it seemed to be in vain.

Our industry makes a vital contribution to UK plc and is essential to the UK’s position in the world and is being sacrificed, while other industries are offered vital lifelines.

Today, travel has stalled with no obvious path to recovery.

We are joining the action to demand that the government deliver the promised safe and sustainable reopening of international travel, as well as targeted support to get the industry back on its feet while supporting the recovery of the UK economy.

We desperately need clarity so that industry, businesses and consumers can plan. Science shows how safe it is to reopen overseas travel thanks to the success of the vaccination program.

Across the supply chain, we come together to give our people a voice to represent both the industry and the UK customers and businesses we serve. Show the government what is in danger without immediate action; in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Edinburgh and online.

Easyjet is known to connect friends and family, businesses and vacationers across Europe. Companies choose to travel with us because of the great value and flexible fares we offer, from convenient airports across Europe. EasyJet and business travel are intrinsically linked.

The Business Travel Association revealed that in the second week of June, the UK’s GDP lost $ 3.18 billion due to business travel falling from pre-2019 pandemic levels. .

With the gradual opening up of European governments using existing frameworks that allow travel (and for the most part unrestricted), a positive reservation dynamic is underway. The majority of Easyjets bookings show a strong shift to Europe, as people and businesses start to reconnect, when normally it would be a 50/50 split with the UK.

Easyjet is fortunate in being able to redirect flights on our European network, but this clearly has an impact on those from the UK who have to return to do business across Europe and who are at a disadvantage compared to their European counterparts. It is these businesses – as well as those that need to reunite with loved ones or take a well-deserved break – for whom we are fighting today.

The industry is built on intertwined relationships which all aim to provide the best in price, service and safety to UK travelers, whether for business or pleasure.

The government must consider our industry if it is to remain one at the end of this pandemic.

These are not empty words, we have seen airlines, travel management companies and travel agents fail. The Business Travel Association has found that travel management companies have lost more than 50 percent of their workforce, while some 80 percent of those who remain are on leave.

It is time to provide sector specific support, as the government has recognized for others, such as the hospitality industry, where decisions have directly affected their ability to do business. The same principle should be applied to the travel and aviation industry.

We in the travel industry want to play our part in bringing the UK economy and society back to life. Well, do it by allowing companies to trade, make new contacts, and everyone to go on vacation, but today it’s an uneven playing field and it needs to be fixed or the risk that UK businesses and consumers are the biggest losers.





